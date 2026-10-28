Real Madrid have issued an official statement apologising for the fallout from controversial remarks attributed to their French star Kylian Mbappé, the latest twist in a crisis that has caused uproar in China. The player had already apologised to the Chinese people himself. Both moves are an attempt to contain a storm whose effects have reached commercial sponsorship and the broadcasting of La Liga matches.

The Spanish club's intervention follows Mbappé's own apology for his comment on a satirical image comparing him to the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league, has also apologised on the league's behalf. The pressure on Spanish football to defuse the situation and repair its relations with fans and partners in China is mounting by the day.





Text of Real Madrid's statement on the Mbappé and China crisis

Real Madrid offers its apology to the Chinese people for any offence that may have been caused by the recent remarks of our player Kylian Mbappé.

Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as the millions of Chinese fans who hold affection and admiration for Real Madrid.

The club joins the public apology made by Kylian Mbappé, in which the player himself expressed his regret for what he said, reaffirming his respect for the Chinese people.

Real Madrid affirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures, and expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite it with China and its citizens.

Mbappé apologises to the Chinese people

Mbappé had issued an official statement acknowledging that his comment on the satirical image was not appropriate. He accepted that his words had hurt the feelings of many in China and in Chinese communities around the world.

The Real Madrid star said: "During an interview conducted with me recently, I commented on an image of me, but my comment was not appropriate, and I now realise that it caused hurt to the feelings of many in China and in Chinese communities around the world."

He added: "I apologise to everyone whom my words have upset, as that was not my intention at all. I hold deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I express my sincere regret."

A crisis threatening Spanish football's relations with China

The crisis escalated after media reports indicated that China's state television body, CCTV, had suspended the broadcasting of La Liga matches, along with the matches in which Mbappé takes part, while removing advertisements and video clips featuring the player.

Chinese companies then ended their commercial cooperation with the French star. Among them were the beverage company Dongpeng, the dairy products company Mengniu and the cheese-making company Milkground, all citing the controversy sparked by his remarks about the satirical image.

The repercussions reached the Chinese sports platform Dongqiudi, which replaced Mbappé's name in the 2026 Ballon d'Or ranking with a phrase meaning "this person does not exist". The Frenchman had finished second behind England's Harry Kane.

Tebas, for his part, apologised to the Chinese people on behalf of the Spanish league. He insisted the league is working with its partners and the relevant parties to overcome the crisis, stressing the importance of protecting the relations that Spanish football has built with China over the years.



