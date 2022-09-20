Boutouil: Mamelodi Sundowns break silence on former Raja Casablanca defender

The 35-year-old tactician also disclosed several Masandawana players will soon be offloaded by the club

Mamelodi Sundowns are working on ensuring that their new signing Abdelmounaim Boutouil is registered with the PSL before the current transfer window closes.





This is according to the club's co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena. The 24-year-old defender signed for Masandawana from Moroccan side Chabab Mohammedia in a deal reported to be worth around R6.5 million.



Mokwena has asked Masandawana fans to be patient with the former Raja Casablanca player Boutouil who is yet to be officially announced by the Tshwane giants with the current PSL transfer window set to be closed on Thursday night.





"The club will make an announcement in due course with regards to AB, so we just need to be a bit more patient in that space," Mokwena told the media.





“In our foreign space, we are okay. We have already spoken about that space and we had to make some difficult decisions for sure by allowing a player like [Pavol] Safranko to leave.





“It was not an easy decision because of the quality he possesses and the person he is but we had to free up the space [in the foreign quota]."





Sundowns have been busy in the current transfer window signing seven new players including Terrence Mashego from Cape Town City and Mokwena divulged that some players will be offloaded by the club.





“Mamelodi Sundowns will not just do business but I think you will see more outgoings than incomings. At this moment we have far too many players to continue bringing in more," he added.





Lyle Lakay has been linked with both SuperSport United and Cape Town City, while AmaZulu FC and Royal AM have been credited with an interest in Kermit Erasmus.