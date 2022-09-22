Boutouil: Mamelodi Sundowns announce arrival of Morocco defender

The defender is finally at Chloorkop and becomes the first player from his country to ply his trade in the PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns have said Abdelmounaim Boutouil is their 'last big signing of the 2022/23' season as they confirmed the arrival of the defender on the PSL transfer deadline day.

Arriving from Moroccan Botola Pro side, SCC Mohammedia, the left-footed centre-back has signed a three-year deal, with an option to extend for another two years.

With Sundowns saying they have concluded their transfer business, there are now seven new players at Chloorkop.

“I hope to live up to the expectations of the team and the fans,” said Boutouil in a video announcing his arrival.

With Sundowns having dominated the Premier Soccer League in recent seasons, Boutouil is aware the Brazilians’ biggest target is the Caf Champions League title.

“I am feeling very happy to join one of the biggest clubs in Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns,” Boutouil told Sundfowns’ website.

“My goal is to win all the local cups in the PSL and what’s very important for me and for the club is winning the Champions League. I am the first Moroccan player to come play in South Africa, [therefore] I am here to represent my country as a Sundowns player.”

Boutouil arrives at a time when Masandawana were facing a crisis in central defence.

This followed injuries to Mosa Lebusa, Brian Onyango and Rivaldo Coetzee, while Grant Kekana only returned last weekend.

The crisis saw midfielder Mothobi Mvala playing as a centre-back.

Boutouil is the third non-South African player to sign for Sundowns for this season together with Ethiopia striker Abubeker Nasir and Marcelo Allende from Chile.

With Nasir and Allende having already made an immediate impact at Masandawana, the Moroccan is also expected to impress in such fashion.

He brings vast experience at Chloorkop following a previous loan sting at Raja Casablanca and in Belgium for Royale Union Saint Gilloise.

Sundowns resume their Premier Soccer League business after the Fifa international break with an MTN8 quarter-final, first leg date with Orlando Pirates on October 1.

It is to be seen if Boutouil will be handed a run.