Bournemouth dealt Manchester United a painful blow at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, running out 3-0 winners in the eighth round of the Premier League. The numbers they left behind underline just how comfortable they have become at embarrassing United in their own fortress.

Statistics specialists "Opta" revealed an exceptional figure. Bournemouth have now built a three-goal lead at Old Trafford for the third time in their Premier League history.

They first managed the feat in December 2023, then repeated it in December 2024, before striking hard again in United's backyard. That puts them level with Liverpool and Manchester City, the only other sides to have taken a 3-0 lead at the same ground three times in the competition.

The striking figures did not stop there. "Opta" also shone a light on the mark left by Englishman Marcus Tavernier, who continues to make his presence felt in Bournemouth's fixtures at Old Trafford.

Tavernier has now had a direct hand in five Premier League goals at this ground, scoring twice and providing three assists. That places him among a distinguished list of English players to have left their mark in United's stronghold as away men.

Only Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard sit above him. Each scored six goals at Old Trafford in their appearances against Manchester United as visiting players.

Bournemouth's victory was far more than three points. It carried historic figures that once again laid bare United's struggles against opponents on their own turf, and confirmed that Old Trafford is no longer the fortress it once was.







