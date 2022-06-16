Bournemouth 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Cherries are back in the big time and will be eager to show that they belong among English football’s elite

Bournemouth will open the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home date against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

After being welcomed back into the big time at the Vitality Stadium, the Cherries will then head out on the road to face defending champions Manchester City.

Scott Parker will be aware of just how big the challenge is that his side face, as they attempt to cement a standing among the elite of English football, but the intention is to enjoy that battle.

GOAL brings you Bournemouth’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Bournemouth Premier League fixture list

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
13/08/202215:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
27/08/202215:00Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/08/202219:45A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
03/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
10/09/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
17/09/202215:00Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
01/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
08/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
15/10/202215:00Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
18/10/202219:45A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
22/10/202215:00West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
29/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
05/11/202215:00Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
12/11/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
26/12/202215:00Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
31/12/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
02/01/202315:00Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/01/202315:00Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
21/01/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
04/02/202315:00Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
18/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
25/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
04/03/202315:00Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/03/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
18/03/202315:00Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
01/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
08/04/202315:00Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
15/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
22/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
26/04/202319:45Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
29/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
06/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
13/05/202315:00Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
28/05/202316:00Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Bournemouth tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Bournemouth’s Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.

Season tickets are still available, with adult renewal prices having started at £550 while Junior Cherries can catch top-flight action for just £115.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.