Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Bounou repays the "Moroccan legend" who taught him his penalty secret: "All the credit goes to him"

Follow GOAL on Google

Yassine Bounou, the Al-Hilal and Morocco goalkeeper, has revealed the man responsible for teaching him one of the techniques he relies on to save penalties.

Advertisement

Speaking after Morocco's 5-1 win over Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, in comments reported by Spanish newspaper Sport, he credited legendary Moroccan goalkeeper Badou Zaki with passing on the method during his time at Wydad Casablanca.

Zaki taught him the technique when he was still a Wydad player, Bounou explained, saying: "When I was playing for Wydad, it was Badou Zaki who taught me this method of saving penalties, and all the credit goes to him."

The Al-Hilal goalkeeper's comments followed a decisive intervention in the match. He saved Youssef Amro's penalty, then cleared the rebound, denying Niger the chance to cut the deficit and protecting Morocco's lead.

The advice had stayed with him for years, Bounou said, but he only started relying on it recently, after deciding to go back to the technique he picked up in his early days at Wydad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moroccan goalkeeping legend

Related Topics

Next matches
NER

NER

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

MAR

MAR

NEF

NEF

AFC Champions League Elite

23 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

Zaki ranks among the finest goalkeepers Moroccan and African football has ever produced. At the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he led his country to a historic achievement as Morocco became the first African side to reach the round of 16.

That same year he won the African Golden Ball. He also made his mark in Spain with Real Mallorca, where he spent 1986 to 1992, winning the Zamora Trophy for La Liga's best goalkeeper in the 1988-1989 season and reaching the Copa del Rey final in 1991.

Advertisement

Coaching came next. Zaki led Morocco to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations final, cementing his status as one of the great names in Moroccan football history.

Bounou celebrates his 100th match for Morocco

Advertisement

Against Niger, Bounou also reached a personal milestone: his 100th international appearance in a Morocco shirt. He celebrated after the match and thanked the fans who turned out in Casablanca for their support.

The city holds a special place in his career. He began his professional journey with Wydad Casablanca before moving to Spain in 2012, where he had spells with Atlético Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Girona and Sevilla. It was at Sevilla that he enjoyed his greatest European successes, before joining Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

View Author Profile