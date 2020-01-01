Southampton have nothing to lose against ‘best team’ Liverpool - Boufal

The Moroccan forward is anticipating a tough contest when the Saints visit the Premier League leaders at Anfield on Saturday

Sofiane Boufal said will give their "maximum" when they face in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

The Saints, 36 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's side, visit Anfield with an impressive record of four wins in their last four away games in the English top-flight.

Liverpool are yet to lose a league game since the start of the 2019-20 campaign and the 26-year-old described them as the best team on the planet at the moment.

“We have nothing to lose against Liverpool, a big challenge because they are the best team in the world right now," Boufal told Daily Echo.

“We have nothing to lose and we will see what we can do there. It will be a very difficult game but will give it our maximum.

“The team is in a very good moment and we have won a lot of games and are full of confidence. It’s very important we keep this up.”

Last Saturday, the international opened his goal account for the season in Southampton's 1-1 draw against Hotspur to earn them an replay in North London.

He recalled the build-up to his 87th-minute equaliser that cancelled out Son Heung-Min’s opener and he hopes it helps him rediscover his goalscoring touch.

“It was a great finish and it was a goal that helped the team, so I am really happy,” he continued.

“When you come off the bench you want to help the team and that’s what I did. The ball came very fast, so I wasn’t thinking a lot and decided to shoot.

“It was a very good cross from Danny [Ings] and I was lucky to score this goal. I hope this goal will help me for the future.”