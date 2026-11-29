Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his side to face Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening, in the final match of the 12th round of the Premier League.

Advertisement

Declan Rice is missing from Arsenal's line-up. The London club's midfield star isn't even among the substitutes.

Kai Havertz leads the Arsenal attack, with Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis in support, while goalkeeper David Raya starts despite doubts over his involvement after he was injured against Newcastle last time out.

Arsenal line up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Raya.

Advertisement Advertisement

Defence: Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori.

Related Topics

Midfield: Guimaraes, Merino, Odegaard.

Attack: Madueke, Tzolis, Havertz.

Advertisement

For Manchester City, young Moroccan star Ayyoub Bouaddi leads the midfield at the Emirates, fresh from scoring his first goal for the club against Napoli in the Champions League in their last match.

Erling Haaland spearheads the City attack, with Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku in support.

Advertisement

Enzo Maresca's Manchester City line up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma.

Advertisement

Defence: Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol.

Midfield: Anderson Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez.

Advertisement

Attack: Doku, Ndiaye, Haaland.

Arsenal top the Premier League on 28 points, six clear of third-placed Manchester City.

Advertisement

City are in a rut. They've failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches.