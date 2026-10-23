Bouaddi reveals the secret behind his brilliance: a Barcelona legend is my inspiration

Manchester City's talent Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, has named his footballing inspiration. As a child, he trawled YouTube every day for clips of Andres Iniesta's dribbling, the former Barcelona star.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Bouaddi grew up hunting down Iniesta clips on YouTube. The French midfielder spent the early days of his footballing journey glued to videos of the Barcelona great.

He didn't need dozens of full matches to fall for Iniesta's way of understanding the game. Compilations alone were enough to leave a lasting mark on his memory, and on that of an entire generation.

Bouaddi made the admission on a club podcast, a nod to his distinctive footballing taste.

Smiling innocently, Bouaddi said: "If I had to choose a player I watched, I would choose Andres Iniesta. I did not watch many of his matches, but what I watched was amazing. I grew up in the generation of YouTube video compilations, and when I was a child, I used to search daily for clips of Iniesta's dribbling."

The teenager announced himself on the world stage at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and specifically in Morocco's opening match against Brazil.

Still only 18, he gave a lesson in how to dominate a midfield. He dictated the rhythm, outshone far more experienced players and showed off exceptional technical skills.

His admiration for Iniesta is no passing detail. One of the Spaniard's defining qualities was his knack of making the hardest technical skills look simple: controlling the ball and threading it into the right spaces, turning in tight areas, changing the tempo, right through to those famous dribbles where he slipped the ball between his feet and darted off the other way. Iniesta had gifts that bordered on the exceptional.

Allowing for the obvious differences between them, the Moroccan offers glimpses of that same special quality.

City were convinced by what Bouaddi showed at the World Cup, paying close to 100 million euros to sign him and beating off the rest of Europe's heavyweights.

Even so, the Moroccan had already begun turning heads at Lille. He became the youngest player to feature in a men's European club competition when he took the pitch aged 16 years and three days.

Bouaddi then shone against Real Madrid in the Champions League at 17, playing a decisive role in a 1-0 win. He saw out the full ninety minutes in a midfield battle against the likes of Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde and Bellingham, with Modric and Guler coming on later.

Yet the gap remains vast between the Iniesta clips he hunted down as a boy and the comparisons now linking him to some of the biggest names in the Spanish midfield.

He still has to build his own footballing identity and prove he can deliver that talent consistently at the very top.