Botswana’s Nare recalls encounter with 'meticulous' Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

Nare is one of the most experienced managers in the BTC Premiership and reveals how the Masandwana boss impressed him

Following his achievements with , coach Pitso Mosimane continues to win admirers as his counterpart from Botswana, Daniel Nare, has showered him with praise for being a meticulous manager.

The Security Systems boss in the Botswana Premiership is convinced Mosimane has not reached the top level in Africa by fluke, but being a good planner has earned him the status he currently enjoys.

Nare, also known as ‘Chicco’, reminisces on his encounter with the former Bafana Bafana manager in the past few years, saying they would call each other to exchange information on their respective national teams.

More teams

“I remember he had just been appointed assistant coach to [Carlos Alberto] Parreira in February 2007 when we met in Cologne. I was the national Under 23 coach for Botswana,” Nare told FARPost.

“Thereafter, he would call me and ask me for inside information each time Bafana was playing the Zebras. The man is intelligent when it comes to football, he is always thinking of the next game.”

Nare also revealed how he received advice from ‘Jingles’ after his team was demoted to the lower divisions, adding that he once paid a visit to the former Jomo Cosmos striker.

"I was travelling to from OR Tambo one time when he came to the airport to have a chat with me about the Zebras. The man is thorough in getting his teams ready for matches," he added.

"I relate with coaches from all over, but I’ve never had any coach ask for information as comprehensive and exhaustive as he did. In fact, he was even carrying a notebook on the day. He actually took notes

“He was really encouraging. He shared with me how it took him about 12 years to win his first league title. He told me it does not mean you’re not a good coach.

"He ended up sharing with me how one can coach a national team since I was the Under-23 national team coach where there is barely time to work with players. I’ve carried that thing with me until today over a decade since he taught me.”

After his stint with the national side, Mosimane went on to take over at Chloorkop in 2012 and managed to turn the Tshwane giants into a well-oiled machine in the and in the continent.

Article continues below

The outspoken coach has lifted four Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, two Telkom Knockout Cup trophies, one Nedbank Cup as well as guiding the Brazilians to lifting the historical Caf and Super Cup titles in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

As the 2019/20 PSL season is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mosimane remains hopeful of bagging his fifth PSL crown but they have to topple log leaders, who lead the log table with four points so far.

Meanwhile, Nare was challenging for his maiden league title when the season was suspended because of the virus as they are two points behind log leaders Jwaneng Galaxy with 10 games to go in the 2019/20 season.