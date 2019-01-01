Botswana touring Slovakia ahead of Banyana clash
Botswana are currently in Slovakia as they continue their preparations to face South Africa in a 2020 African Women's Olympic qualifier later this month.
In April, the Zebras defeated Namibia 3-2 on aggregate to set-up a second-round clash with Banyana Banyana, between August 26 to September 3.
In a build-up to the showdown, coach Gaolethoo Nkutwisang leads a 23-player squad on a two-week tour of Slovakia, where they will play two friendlies.
They will face Slovak women's top-flight side Partizan Bardejov on August 7 and will take on another side four days later.
Meanwhile, the Botswana B team progressed to the Cosafa Women's Cup semi-final for the first time after a 1-1 draw with Zambia on Tuesday.
They advanced as the only second best-placed team overall thanks to seven points accrued from three games, after wins over Namibia and Mauritius.
In the semi-final, they will have a rematch with Zambia on Thursday in a bid to reach their first-ever final at the Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth.
BOTSWANA SQUAD IN SLOVAKIA
Goalkeepers: Maitumelo Bosija, Tlamelo Pheresi, Refiloe Tshabami
Defenders: Kesegoretse Mochawe, Vernicah Mdootsi, Boltumelo Gammu, Nancy Baeletsi, Popego Simon, Bonang Otlhagile
Midfielders: Leano Busang, Balothanyi Johanness, Lesego Keleboge, Golebanone Selebatso, Thuso Lesaane, Goitsemang Tlamma
Strikers: Refilwe Tholakele, Masego Nfandisso, Nondi Mahlsela, Lesego Radiakanyo, Kesego Mathatsa, Thuto Ramafifi, Bame Ngenda