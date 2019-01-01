Botswana touring Slovakia ahead of Banyana clash

Gaolethoo Nkutwisang's side are gearing up for this month's continental meeting with South Africa

Botswana are currently in Slovakia as they continue their preparations to face in a 2020 African Women's Olympic qualifier later this month.

In April, the Zebras defeated Namibia 3-2 on aggregate to set-up a second-round clash with Banyana Banyana, between August 26 to September 3.

In a build-up to the showdown, coach Gaolethoo Nkutwisang leads a 23-player squad on a two-week tour of Slovakia, where they will play two friendlies.

They will face Slovak women's top-flight side Partizan Bardejov on August 7 and will take on another side four days later.

Meanwhile, the Botswana B team progressed to the Cosafa Women's Cup semi-final for the first time after a 1-1 draw with Zambia on Tuesday.

They advanced as the only second best-placed team overall thanks to seven points accrued from three games, after wins over Namibia and Mauritius.

In the semi-final, they will have a rematch with Zambia on Thursday in a bid to reach their first-ever final at the in Port Elizabeth.

BOTSWANA SQUAD IN SLOVAKIA

Goalkeepers: Maitumelo Bosija, Tlamelo Pheresi, Refiloe Tshabami

Defenders: Kesegoretse Mochawe, Vernicah Mdootsi, Boltumelo Gammu, Nancy Baeletsi, Popego Simon, Bonang Otlhagile

Midfielders: Leano Busang, Balothanyi Johanness, Lesego Keleboge, Golebanone Selebatso, Thuso Lesaane, Goitsemang Tlamma

Strikers: Refilwe Tholakele, Masego Nfandisso, Nondi Mahlsela, Lesego Radiakanyo, Kesego Mathatsa, Thuto Ramafifi, Bame Ngenda