Botswana confirms Cosafa U17 Women's Cup withdrawal

The country's Football Association confirmed the nation’s withdrawal from the youth tournament in the Southern Africa region

The Botswana Football Federation (BFA) has confirmed the nation’s withdrawal from the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup which begins on Thursday, November 5.

This year’s competition, which comprises of six participants, is to be held in from the aforementioned date to November 13.

While sending an official withdrawal notice to Cosafa, the Southern Africa nation has given reasons for the decision to pull out.

“We regret to inform you that we are unable to proceed with the U-17 Cup due to the following, firstly, the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Botswana, mainly in schools," the BFA wrote Cosafa.

"Secondly, the Under-17 team is made up mainly from school-going players who have already lost school time due to [the] Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thirdly, the students are due to write their end of year exams; hence, we are at a time where we cannot risk getting the students out of school for such a long time.”

The consequence of their non-participation means five teams - hosts South Africa, Comoros, , Zambia and Zimbabwe will play in one group with a round-robin format.

However, the BFA assured that the senior team will compete in this year's Cosafa Women’s Championship from November 3-14.

"Botswana will still be sending their senior women's side to that competition," the BFA further noted.



The 10 teams competing in the senior event will confirm their group stage foes in Thursday's draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.