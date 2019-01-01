Botswana 0-0 South Africa: Wasteful Banyana held by Zebras in Gaborone

The visitors went into the encounter as the favourites, but they were frustrated by the Zebras in Gaborone on Friday evening

's women's team were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Botswana in their second-round 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier first-leg encounter in Gaborone on Friday.

The Zebras came into the match having eliminated Cosafa neighbours Namibia in the first round after winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

On the other hand, Banyana Banyana, who took part in the 2012 and 2016 finals in London and Rio, were given a bye in the first round.

The two Southern African teams both created some opportunities in the early exchanges, but they were very wasteful in front of goal.

The visitors asked plenty of questions through the attack led by Rhoda Mulaudzi, but their efforts failed to beat Botswana goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija in the first half.

In the second half, Banyana came alive as young sensation Noxolo Cesane replaced Mulaudzi in the 73rd minute but the visitors' push for a win failed to yield result as it ended in a goalless draw.

“It was a battle out there”, said Ellis told the media.

Article continues below

“We knew that Botswana would come at us with the counter-attack and the pitch did not suit the way we wanted to play."

"The big factor that we will take from here is that we did not concede and that is very important in such matches."

Fulltime score at National Stadium in Gaborone. South Africa 0-0 Botswana Halftime score update Botswana 0-0 South Africa in a very tight#2020Olympicqualifier @SAFA_net @CAF_Online @SasolLeague @SasolSA. 2nd leg with be played on Tuesday 3 September 2019 at Orlando Stadium pic.twitter.com/Lqb5sU6DOh — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 30, 2019

Banyana will travel back to Johannesburg on Saturday morning ahead of the return leg to be played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on September 3.

@Banyana_Banyana are on their way back to Johannesburg ahead of their 2nd leg Olympic qualifier against Botswana on Tuesday 3 September 2019 @SAFA_net @SasolLeague @SasolSA #Limitless pic.twitter.com/EZTUnPcKV9 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 31, 2019

The winner over two legs will play either Zambia or Zimbabwe in the third qualifying round in September and October.