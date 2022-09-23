Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Bosnia-Herzegovina welcome Montenegro to face them at Bilino Polje Stadium in a Group B3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro date & kick-off time

Game: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro Date: September 23/24, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Bosnia-Herzegovina squad & team news

Top of B3 and assured of dodging relegation to the third tier, Bosnia can take a massive step towards reaching the A bracket by seeing off their main rivals today.

With a host of talented players - led by Edin Džeko in a fearsome attack - they could make a cakewalk out of this one. But will they?

Position Players Goalkeepers Šehić, Pirić, Vasilj Defenders Kolašinac,Ćivić, Hadžikadunić, Saničanin, Kovačević, Sušić, Miličević, Dedić, Šerbečić Midfielders Pjanić, Bešić, Cimirot, Gojak, Duljević, Stevanović, Hadžiahmetović, Prcić, Danilović, Hotić, Šarić Forwards Džeko, Prevljak, Demirović, Kodro

Montenegro squad and team news

Breathing down the necks of their hosts, Montenegro know victory will see them leapfrog Bosnia and take to the summit.

Promotion to the top tier of Nations League football would rank among the small nation's finest achievements in international football - and serve as a suitable rebuke to those who scoff at the notion of this competition.