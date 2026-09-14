Marino Pusic has hit back at his critics. The Al-Ahli head coach has faced growing scrutiny in recent weeks, and the noise only intensified after his side's latest stumble in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ahli drew 1-1 with Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor on Monday evening at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the opening round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

The hosts came close to defeat and only rescued a point in stoppage time. Even so, the Dutch coach insisted his team had been the better side throughout, speaking at the post-match press conference in comments reported by Saudi Arabia's "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper.

Pusic said: "What can I say about this match? A one-sided game, we created a lot of chances and all we lacked was scoring."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

He added: "We took more than 20 shots, but we didn't manage to score. My team deserves praise, especially after I rested many of the players."

The coach concluded: "I reiterate that in every match we are the better side and we control the entire course of the game. I am proud of the players and the performance delivered. We will think about the upcoming fixtures and put this match behind us at its conclusion."

Striker Firas Al-Buraikan echoed the message: "It was a one-sided game, and this is not our team. We are preparing for the Sundowns match, and as the coach said, we gave everything today, but we didn't get the result, and we will come back stronger, God willing."

Al-Ahli now turn their attention to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, whom they face next Saturday for the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup title.