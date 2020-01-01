Borussia Dortmund sign Real Madrid wonderkid Reinier on two-season loan

The highly-rated teenager will continue his development with Lucien Favre's Bundesliga side for the next two years

have confirmed the signing of Brazilian teenager Reinier on a two-season loan from .

As reported by Goal earlier this week, an agreement has been reached between the two clubs which will see the 18-year-old spend the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns at Westfalenstadion.

Speaking about the move, the Under-23 international told the Dortmund website: “I am happy to be with BVB now. The club is known for betting on young players and making them better.

"I want to learn a lot here, play a lot and help the team to be successful. I hope that we will have many happy moments together."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: “Reinier is a player who brings enormous talent and can be used in various attacking positions.

“We have been watching the boy for more than two years, he has great technical skills as well good physical robustness.

"After a long break from competition, we will give him the time he needs to get used to German professional football, then he will be an additional attacking option."

Real Madrid paid in the region of €35 million (£30m/$39m) to sign Reinier from Flamengo in January on a six-and-a-half year contract through to the summer of 2026.

's registration rules prevented him from immediately joining up with Zinedine Zidane's first team, as only three non-EU players are allowed in the senior squad, with Vinicius, Rodrygo and Eder Militao currently filling those spots.

That meant Reinier had to make do with a role their reserve side, Real Madrid Castilla, until the end of the 2019-20 season.

By loaning him out for two years it will enable the youngster to gain valuable experience before returning to the Spanish giants to compete for a first-team place.

The attacking midfielder becomes Dortmund's third signing of the summer following Thomas Meunier's free transfer arrival from and the capture of Jude Bellingham from Birmingham.

His arrival could revive speculation about Jadon Sancho's future with Dortmund, who continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

Zorc has publicly stated that the 20-year-old will stay in Germany for at least another season, though the Red Devils still retain hope of finalising a transfer before the window closes.