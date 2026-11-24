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Borussia Dortmund's brave second half earned them a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Champions League matchday five. Two defenders stood out. Here are the ratings and individual assessments.

Arsenal dominated the opening stages and deservedly took the lead through a superb Viktor Gyökeres lob in the 10th minute. Despite fielding eight defensive players on paper and lining up with a back five, Dortmund failed to put Arsenal under pressure before the goal. That problem persisted well into the first half. Dortmund still managed five shots before the break, but none threatened. They played with far more courage after half-time, fought their way into the game and deservedly equalised through Maximilian Beier in the 55th minute. Until then, he had been

very poor. Joane Gadou set him up wonderfully after a solo run. Four minutes earlier, Dortmund had rightly appealed for handball in the penalty area after the ball struck Gyökeres on the forearm. For inexplicable reasons, VAR did not intervene.

Read the full match report from Dortmund's trip to Arsenal here!

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Gregor Kobel

Gyökeres' lob for the opener was superb, and Kobel certainly made no clear goalkeeping error. He still looked a little unfortunate as it went in. Minutes later, he made an excellent save from Christos Tzolis, though he needed Svensson to block Madueke's follow-up. Rating: 3.5

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Joane Gadou

Like the rest of the defence, Gadou had plenty to do early on. He struggled to pick up his opponents and settle into the game. After 20 minutes, he adjusted better to Christos Tzolis and began winning challenges. One ball recovery sparked a decent Dortmund counter-attack just before half-time, which he finished with a shot from a tight angle. Another led to a bold run through midfield and a pass to Maxi Beier for the equaliser. He also stole the ball in his own penalty area. His substitution shortly before the end puzzled more than just Gadou. Rating: 2

Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Waldemar Anton

Anton had plenty to deal with on his return to the starting line-up. He initially looked a touch more assured than Nico Schlotterbeck, though only marginally. As Dortmund pushed forward, he lost the ball and then a foot race with Noni Madueke, which nearly proved costly. He responded with an excellent sliding tackle on Gyökeres. Rating: 3.5

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Nico Schlotterbeck

Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke gave him a difficult time. They kept him so busy that he sometimes looked stiff when turning, unlike the Germany international. He did make an excellent intervention against Declan Rice late in the first half. He was less conspicuous in the second, which was a good thing in this game. While trying to clear an Arsenal chance, he accidentally collided with Kobel. Rating: 4

Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Julian Ryerson

Ryerson was far less prominent than Svensson on the opposite flank in the first half, but more reliable too. Even he did not always look up to the task when the Londoners came forward. In the very last minute of stoppage time, he cleared the ball for a throw-in. A solid performance overall. Rating: 3.5

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham improved markedly after a rather poor first half and worked much harder to move the ball forward. He was narrowly offside for what would have been a goal to make it 2-1. Marcel Sabitzer replaced him after 73 minutes. Rating: 4

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Felix Nmecha

Nmecha recently impressed as a goalscorer and then sparked controversy with, or because of, his goal celebrations . Against Arsenal, he had his hands and feet full trying to disrupt the strong London side's build-up. He had little success and played a small part in the opening goal. He occasionally tried to get into the penalty area, but without success. An inconsistent performance overall. Rating: 4.5

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Joey Veerman

As usual, Veerman had more touches than any Dortmund player, and a high number of his passes found a team-mate. That was partly because his team-mates sometimes had to chase his balls down. His play looked less precise than usual, and his actions lacked clarity. As Dortmund fought their way into the game in the second half, he took control and distributed the ball intelligently, including forward. Rating: 3

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Daniel Svensson

Ben White blocked Svensson and took him out of the play before the opener, leaving nobody near the goalscorer. Svensson then blocked Noni Madueke's follow-up in the 16th minute. He had a hand in most of the dangerous moments at both ends. His pass in the 49th minute deserved to create a clear Dortmund chance. In the second half, he caught the eye almost exclusively going forward. Rating: 2

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Fabio Silva

Silva got the nod ahead of striker Serhou Guirassy, who had only just recovered from a muscle injury. He produced Dortmund's first, very tame attempt on goal in the 20th minute. A neat pass created a half-chance for Daniel Svensson, but Silva then lost the ball badly in midfield. Declan Rice should have taken the resulting opportunity to make it 2-0. Even so, Silva was Dortmund's most dangerous player in the first half. After the break, he tried to inject some life into their play until his substitution, but had no luck. Rating: 4

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Maximilian Beier

Twelve touches, seven passes, one offside and no shots: Maximilian Beier's first-half numbers reflected his poor display. Named as a second striker, he mostly operated behind Fabio Silva. Early in the second half, he failed to connect with a good Svensson pass when he had a chance to equalise. It was hard to explain. His display remained indefensible until Dortmund's first clear chance, when an excellent run from Joane Gadou gave him the opportunity to

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finish neatly for 1-1. What had looked like a 5 became a... Rating: 3.5

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Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Substitutes

Serhou Guirassy: Replaced Fabio Silva in the 64th minute, making his comeback from a muscle injury. Niko Kovac would have preferred to rest him, but Dortmund's coach evidently sensed an opportunity after the equaliser. Guirassy offered little going forward. At the other end, he was fortunate not to turn the ball into his own net while defending an Arsenal chance in the 80th minute. Rating: 4.5

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Konstantinos Karetsas: Came on alongside Guirassy, replacing goalscorer Maximilian Beier. He could not make an impact going forward. The double substitution did not improve Dortmund. Rating: 4.5

Marcel Sabitzer: Replaced Bellingham in the 73rd minute, but his introduction had little effect. No rating.

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Filippo Mane: Replaced the impressive Gadou in stoppage time. He helped resist the threat of a second Arsenal goal. No rating.