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Brighton & Hove Albion are the surprise package of this Premier League season, thanks above all to two Germans: coach Fabian Hürzeler and veteran Pascal Groß.

Who has been the Premier League's best player so far this season? Pascal Groß, according to the respected specialist outlet The Athletic. Some Borussia Dortmund fans might raise an eyebrow, but there is a case for him.

Groß ranks ahead of superstars Declan Rice (2nd, Arsenal) and Erling Haaland (3rd, Manchester City). Kevin Schade (44th, Brentford) is the only other German player based abroad on the list, while Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), for example, did not make the top 50.

For the now 35-year-old, it is deserved recognition. Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac no longer had a need for him at the start of 2026, and Groß returned to Brighton in the winter more or less out of nowhere.

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The Seagulls sit second, five points behind defending champions Arsenal. The Gunners remain strong title favourites after winning nine of their first ten league games. Their only defeat came, you guessed it, against Brighton. In mid-September, Fabian Hürzeler's side swept aside the reigning champions 3-0 with a tactical masterclass. Arsenal had no answer to the supposed underdogs' relentlessly aggressive pressing.

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Premier League top scorer: Groß is the face of Brighton's success alongside Hürzeler

On the pitch, Groß led the way with a goal and an assist. It was no one-off. His ten direct goal involvements (four goals, six assists) put him ahead of Haaland (nine goals, no assists) at the top of the Premier League scoring charts and have helped give Brighton the league's best attack.

A few weeks after his display against Arsenal, Groß won the player of the month award in England's top flight. At 35 years and three months, he became its sixth-oldest winner. Only Stuart Pearce, Teddy Sheringham (both 38), Cristiano Ronaldo (37), Gianfranco Zola (36) and Paul Scholes (35 years and nine months) were older.

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Groß had announced his retirement from Germany duty only a few days earlier. "I still enjoy playing football here at my club, but Germany are undergoing a transition, and that is a good thing. I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for them," he explained shortly after Jürgen Klopp announced his first squad. Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's decision to select him for the World Cup had itself been a surprise, given the fierce competition in central midfield. Nagelsmann called Groß the glue holding the national team together. "I see him as a magnet between players, someone with a good sense of who needs what at any given moment."

At the debacle overseas, Groß came on only in the inconsequential 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on the final day of the group stage. It was his last Germany appearance. He then watched anxiously from the touchline as Germany suffered an embarrassing penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay. Groß later revealed that, unlike some others, he would have liked to take a penalty himself. "I was prepared for that scenario, but I don't want to rake over it now," he said.

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That willingness to step up reflects what Groß offers when he finds the right environment. He can lead without demanding the spotlight. Any assumption that he would return to Brighton in a supporting role soon disappeared. Groß came on as a substitute just one day after the move was announced. Five days later, he started for the first time. Against Manchester City.

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The misconception about Groß: no longer fit enough for Borussia Dortmund and Niko Kovac?

Yet the expectation of a supporting role was understandable. Groß had endured a disappointing spell at Borussia Dortmund. Hailed as a key signing in the summer of 2024, he was meant to be an extension of former coach Nuri Sahin on the pitch, using his undisputed football intelligence to link defence and attack. Despite an impressive 16 goal involvements in 50 competitive appearances, he ended up on the bench under Kovac. With Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer and Jobe Bellingham ahead of him, Groß no longer had a place in a system built around dynamism and fitness in the first half of 2025/26. His tally was a sobering 732 of a possible 2,220 minutes on the pitch.

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Returning to Brighton made sense. His star had first truly risen there. The club from the county of East Sussex is now known for unconventional transfers through its widely copied data-only scouting system. Brighton paid FC Ingolstadt three million euros for Groß when he was still completely unknown to the wider public. Seven years and 75 goal involvements in 228 Premier League games later, Borussia Dortmund snapped him up for seven million euros.

Under Hürzeler, Groß usually plays as an attack-minded number eight and sometimes wears the captain's armband. No other player in the current squad enjoys the same standing. Since returning to the starting line-up against Manchester City, he has not started a league game on the bench and has been substituted only twice. His above-average number of goal involvements tells only part of the story.

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Remarkable Groß statistics: much more than a scoring machine, and soon a coach

According to the FotMob database, Groß's 29 shots initiated make him the league's most creative player. He has kept pace physically, too. The 19-cap Germany international has covered 119.5 kilometres, equivalent to almost three marathons in ten appearances, more than anyone else in England's top flight. Those figures may surprise people in Dortmund, not least Kovac.

"I didn't necessarily expect it," Groß recently told Sky of his impressive goal return. His explanation was straightforward: "It's been a good start for me personally, just as it has for the whole team. I think our style of play suits me very well. We create a lot of chances, win the ball a lot and often get into situations where you can play the final pass. We want to create a lot of goalscoring opportunities. It's simply fun to play in this team."

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Could Brighton qualify for the Champions League for the first time? If they do, retirement looks unlikely for Groß, whose contract expires at the end of the season. "As long as I feel good, enjoy myself and can help my team, I'll carry on. It's also important to me that I have a role in the team that suits me, fulfils me and that I'm happy with. As long as that's the case, I see no reason to stop," he said in the same interview. He added that he would be "at peace" with himself if he ended his career.

Beyond playing, the Mannheim native has a clear plan: a coaching career that many believe could be highly successful. Groß still needs only the "Fußballlehrer" coaching licence, he recently told kicker. "There's no time for that with our schedule," he said. "It will just have to wait a little longer. But that's no problem."

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Pascal Groß: a comparison of his statistics at Borussia Dortmund and Brighton since his return

Club Borussia Dortmund Brighton & Hove Albion Appearances (minutes played) 66 (4,558) 38 (3,253) Goals 1 6 Assists 17 11