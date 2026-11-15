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Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer has discussed Felix Nmecha's controversial celebration and offered insight into the club's transfer negotiations over Said El Mala. BVB news and rumours.

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BVB news: Dortmund boss Carsten Cramer speaks about the Felix Nmecha controversy

After president Hans-Joachim Watzke, Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer has also spoken about Felix Nmecha's controversial "crown celebration".

Speaking on the "colourFIELD tell-a-vision" podcast, Cramer said: "It has been an intense few days, and it is weighing on us. You can see that it is weighing on people, too. A wide range of opinions are colliding. I have also been in contact with Felix. We will certainly speak to him again to show him what something like this can set in motion."

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Cramer continued: "Whether the reaction it provokes is justified – for me, what ultimately matters is actual behaviour. Felix Nmecha’s behaviour is absolutely impeccable. How well-liked he is within the squad has nothing to do with his faith, but with the kind of person he is. He is an impeccable person who treats everyone with great respect, who is a hugely entertaining, funny guy and whose behaviour gives absolutely no cause for criticism."

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The 57-year-old added: "The symbolism that is currently making many people feel slighted provokes a reaction that we have to address. It would be unfair just to let it pass and say: My God, that’s your perception. That is not how we, as Borussia Dortmund, want to handle certain situations. But I admit it is challenging."

Describing the response the club had received from fans and others, Cramer said: "Personally, I have more of an impression that the majority of people are neither bothered by the issue nor able to understand the criticism of Felix." He added: "When I assess the messages we have received, which I really have done with my colleagues over the past few days, I have to say, objectively and soberly, that 80 per cent of the people who contact us do not understand the whole discussion and also say: We are a football club – what are you actually discussing?"

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Despite that response, Cramer expressed sympathy for those troubled by Nmecha's celebration: "Of course, I can also understand that there are people who have concerns about this symbolism, which is also linked to a very specific segment of this faith. The unity of Borussia Dortmund matters to me. So I have to take everyone’s concerns seriously, and then it is up to Aki and me to manage these processes as well as possible so that we can bring as many people with us as possible."

Cramer concluded: "What matters to us – and I stand by this – is that Felix is a very tolerant person. It remains a complex issue. What is, of course, unfortunate is when the symbolism Felix chooses for his celebration is used for marketing purposes by a group that also takes positions I personally do not agree with. We have to draw boundaries there; that is our task internally."

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After scoring twice on Saturday in BVB's 2-1 win against SV Elversberg, Nmecha again drew attention with a gesture expressing his support for "The King's Return", part of "Ballers in God". He mimed taking a crown from his head and, while kneeling, placing it on the pitch in front of him.

The evangelical network "Ballers in God" has been accused of holding Christian-conservative positions, including condemning homosexuality as a sin and abortion as "Satan's plan".

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BVB rumour: Borussia Dortmund reportedly want to sign a defender in the summer

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund are looking for a centre-back for next summer.

Dortmund want a young player with considerable potential to develop, but enough experience already to compete for a starting place. A new signing would challenge Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and the others for a spot in the line-up.

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The club see the transfer as a long-term investment. Ideally, the new arrival would learn from the experienced players at first and become a regular starter within one to two years. Dortmund plan to keep their experienced players while building the next generation, rather than wait until they lose a regular starter.

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BVB news: Cramer discusses Dortmund's transfer negotiations over Said El Mala

On the "colourFIELD tell-a-vision" podcast, BVB managing director Carsten Cramer also discussed last summer's protracted negotiations over Cologne's Said El Mala. Borussia wanted to offer just under €50 million for the international, a deal that would have comfortably broken their own transfer record. They ultimately withdrew from the talks and shortly afterwards signed Joey Veerman and Giannis Konstantelias. Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his first Bundesliga match, in which he scored.

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"I remember exactly how Lars Ricken and Ole Book said: We’d like to sign Said. Then we sat down and asked how far we would go. We then made an offer that Borussia Dortmund had not made in that form before," said Cramer.

Instead, Dortmund decided they would rather spend the money on two players. "That wasn’t a plan B, either, but always an option that was there alongside it. And at some point the sporting staff said: That’s too much of an all-in move for us now; we’re not doing it. And then they chose this route," Cramer explained.

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Konstantelias's serious injury hit Cramer hard. "At that moment – we were leading 2-0 and had played a superb half – it completely pulled the plug on me emotionally, because everyone realised fairly quickly what a gem we had landed," Cramer said, adding: "Lars, Ole and Niko naturally knew what he could do, but, to be honest, the rest of us hadn’t really seen him before. That was a real low point. I didn’t recover from it all weekend."

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