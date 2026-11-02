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BVB news: Ole Book praises Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham produced his best performance yet for Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with Bayern Munich. The Englishman's work rate stood out, and he also contributed in attack on several occasions.

BVB sporting director Ole Book praised Bellingham's development. "Physically, he is at the top level. He can fully keep up and work his way into games. He still has the energy to play with real precision when the game goes on a bit longer," he said, adding: "At the end of the day, that makes the difference. He can run a lot throughout the whole game and still play precise football. He is certainly someone for the big stage."

Dortmund signed Bellingham from AFC Sunderland for €30.5 million in the summer of 2025. The 21-year-old has since made 62 competitive appearances for BVB, scoring one goal and providing eight assists.

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BVB news: Dortmund boss discusses extensions for Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy beyond their current contracts. On Sport1's Doppelpass, managing director Carsten Cramer discussed the talks: "That is going on in the background, with the goal in sight. That is our strength. We are very happy with the current situation."

On a possible release clause for Felix Nmecha, Cramer offered little clarity. The midfielder, whose contract was extended until 2030 in March, reportedly has a clause worth €80 million.

Asked about it, the BVB boss gave an evasive answer: "I would have to check whether he has a release clause. As a rule, we don’t talk about the contents of contracts."

Turning to possible big-money sales after the season, Cramer said: "We will always be a club that develops players. That is part of the deal. We want to keep these players for as long as possible. I think we will be able to keep the squad together in the summer. We don’t want to let any players go. But we definitely won’t be able to prevent or avoid them."

As for potential new signings in the coming winter transfer window, he said: "Ole Book and Lars Ricken are looking every day and are ready to act at any time. I don’t want to rule anything out."

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BVB news: Gregor Kobel contacts injured Ismael Saibari

Ismael Saibari suffered a tear to the syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle after colliding with BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during Bayern Munich's match against Borussia Dortmund.

On Sunday, Kobel wished the Bayern player well via his Instagram story. "I’m sorry to see this. I wish you all the best. Get well soon, Ismael!" his message read. Saibari replied: "Thanks. I appreciate it!"

The injury occurred in the 26th minute. After a promising chance to score, the Munich player awkwardly twisted his right foot in a challenge with Kobel. Staff helped Saibari to the dressing room, and he later left the stadium on crutches.

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