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Dortmund reportedly face problems in talks with several players. Hundreds of theologians have also backed Felix Nmecha. Borussia Dortmund news and rumours.

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Dortmund rumour: Could Schlotterbeck's contract extension have knock-on effects?

The extension of Nico Schlotterbeck's contract at Dortmund in April this year appears to have knock-on effects. According to Sport Bild, the centre-back's substantial pay rise is affecting current and future talks with other key players.

Waldemar Anton, Gregor Kobel and Serhou Guirassy have reportedly taken note of what Dortmund can afford. All three players' contracts expire in the summer of 2028, and the club want to keep them all.

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Schlotterbeck can reportedly earn €14 million gross per year, including bonuses, under his new contract, which runs until 2031. That makes him comfortably the club's highest earner. The 26-year-old is seen as a future captain and is already deputising for current skipper Emre Can this season, who will not return to the pitch until the new year following his cruciate ligament tear.

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Anton, Kobel and Guirassy are highly valued at the club, too. Talks with Anton are already under way but have reportedly stalled. Dortmund's first offer reportedly fell short of Anton's expectations , with the proposed salary said to be only around half of Schlotterbeck's. Rumours of Premier League interest are already circulating.

Kobel and Guirassy will also compare their offers with Schlotterbeck's salary when pay comes up in talks, according to the report. Whether Dortmund can afford three more pay rises on a similar scale is in doubt.

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Dortmund news: Hundreds of theologians back Felix Nmecha

More than 300 theologians and church leaders, predominantly from evangelical and free-church circles, have backed Dortmund's Felix Nmecha in an open letter. Addressing president Hans-Joachim Watzke and the club's board, the signatories express support for the Germany international's controversial goal celebration .

The theologians argue, among other things, that nobody in Germany has to support particular sexual ethics, such as queer ethics. They also say the footballer has the right to practise and publicly profess his faith. Nor, they argue, is it unlawful to protect unborn life and advocate a "high standard of marital ethics". Those positions do not "in any way devalue people" "who think differently or live differently".

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But the debate over Nmecha's goal celebration was not about those issues. Critics did not take issue with his faith or his supposed views on sex before marriage ("marital ethics") or similar matters. They objected to "Ballers in God", the organisation he supported with his celebration, which has faced accusations of homophobic, anti-queer and anti-trans views.

The letter's authors say they are "deeply concerned" about the club's behaviour, which they see as evidence of a growing decline in genuine tolerance. They argue that a "positive competition of worldviews must be possible in a democratic state governed by the rule of law", even if different ways of life contradict one another.

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They also accuse Dortmund's leadership of "inappropriate double standards", because sexual ethics in other religions are comparatively "significantly more restrictive".

Nmecha once again made a celebratory gesture associated with "Ballers in God" during the match against SV Elversberg before the international break. He placed an imaginary crown on the pitch to draw attention to "The King's Return". The network has faced accusations of discriminating against minorities, among other things . Its homophobic statements and evangelical worldview have also drawn criticism in the past.

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Dortmund's fan and support department then called for the club to distance itself clearly from evangelical networks, a position Watzke said he understood . "We don’t want that in our living room," he said plainly, adding: "I told him: Felix, if you sense that it divides the fans, perhaps you’ll also realise that you shouldn’t do it any more. He wants to think about it. We had a wonderful conversation with him. We had an hour-long video call. That’s where we are now, and he’ll think about it. I hope we can find a sensible solution."

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp also addressed the issue during the international break and revealed that he had asked Nmecha not to perform the crown celebration while wearing the Germany shirt . "He said that he loves all people and does not discredit anyone. For me, that settles the most important part. He doesn’t want to celebrate like that any more," he said before Friday evening’s match against Serbia (3-1).

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The debate continues to cause discontent. More than 3,000 people have signed an online petition called "Faith is not a foul: Let Felix celebrate!"

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Dortmund fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches

Date Competition Match Saturday, 21 November (3.30pm) Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Tuesday, 24 November (9pm) Champions League Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 29 November (7.30pm) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Wednesday, 2 December (8.45pm) DFB Cup Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 6 December (3.30pm) Bundesliga Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund