More news, features and rumours about BVB:

Late Beier goal seals BVB win against Frankfurt

BVB ratings: Joey Veerman the best player on the pitch

Will Felix Nmecha leave BVB in January?

BVB news: Maximilian Beier receives special reward after winning goal against Frankfurt

Maximilian Beier scored a beautiful goal to seal Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, with darts star Stephen Bunting watching on. Saturday evening got even better for Beier, a known darts fan, when he received a special reward for the victory.

After the match, a BVB supporter gave the attacker a ticket for Sunday's quarter-finals of the European Darts Championship in Dortmund. "I'm definitely going tomorrow, yes," Beier told Sky, delighted with the gift, which coach Niko Kovac had passed on to him.

Bunting's visit to Signal-Iduna-Park meant plenty to Beier. The darts star faces Gerwyn Price in the European Darts Championship quarter-finals on Sunday. Beier revealed that he had once "taken a leg off" Bunting in a darts match and described himself as "definitely" the best darts player at BVB. Bunting had even "told me I have potential for after my career", Beier said, referring to a possible darts career after football.

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BVB news: Former Dortmund player could help with transfer

Reports linked Borussia Dortmund with Polish midfield prospect Marcel Regula as early as last summer. According to recent media reports, BVB want to make another attempt in the winter transfer window.

Former Dortmund player Zlatan Alomerovic is Regula's team-mate at Polish top-flight club Zaglebie Lubin. The 35-year-old goalkeeper played for BVB at youth level and made 112 competitive appearances for Borussia's second team between 2010 and 2015.

Could he persuade Regula to move to Dortmund? Alomerovic has promised the 19-year-old help should he transfer to BVB: "As for an apartment in Germany: as soon as there are concrete offers, I'll help him choose," Alomerovic told Kanal Sportowy in a message to Regula.

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BVB news: Kovac sends well wishes to Kompany: "He needs time"

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has sent his best wishes to Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany and urged people to give the Belgian all the time he needs to recover.

"The important thing at this stage is to give him peace, and he needs time because we all know how demanding a coaching job like this is," Kovac told Sky before BVB's 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening.

Kompany has received treatment and undergone examinations at a Munich hospital since Friday after collapsing at Bayern's training ground while watching a session involving the second team. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said on Saturday morning that Kompany's condition is stable, but the Belgian may be unavailable to the record champions for weeks.

"Like all football fans, I naturally wish him only the best, that he recovers quickly and can return to the pitch," Kovac said of Kompany.

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BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches

Date Competition Match Tuesday, 27 October (20.45) DFB Cup Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Saturday, 31 October (18.30) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Wednesday, 4 November (21.00) Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Betis Sevilla Saturday, 7 November (15.30) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs SV Elversberg Saturday, 21 November (15.30) Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund



