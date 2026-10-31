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Borussia Dortmund news: Roy Makaay pokes fun at Bayern vs Dortmund

Former Bayern Munich striker Roy Makaay has poked fun at the upcoming "Klassiker" between the German record champions and Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Sport1, the Dutchman said he "only knows one Klassiker", referring to the meeting between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord Rotterdam in his homeland.

In Makaay's Bundesliga playing days (2003 to 2007), the fixture lacked the sporting intensity it has today. Dortmund were languishing in mid-table and rarely challenged Bayern Munich.

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Bayern instead fought other clubs for the German title. "When I was playing, it wasn't as big as it has become now. Our main rivals were Schalke, Hamburger SV and Werder Bremen," said Makaay.

In the early 2000s, Schalke and Bremen repeatedly caused Bayern problems. Schalke narrowly missed out on the title in 2001 and 2005, while Werder brought the trophy to Bremen under Thomas Schaaf in 2004.

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Borussia Dortmund news: Wolf-Christoph Fuss sees a chance for Dortmund

Sky commentator Wolf-Christoph Fuss believes Borussia Dortmund can hold their own against Bayern Munich in Saturday evening's big match.

"Defensively, they are remarkably solid under Niko Kovac," Fuss told ntv, praising Dortmund's performances so far this season. "Bayern will have to work hard against a very compact defence. They will have to live with the fact that every mistake could be punished."

According to Fuss, coach Kovac has "managed to establish clear guidelines in Dortmund that everyone knows they can rely on. Those are things that give you confidence. Even in Munich."

Both teams are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table. Bayern lead on goal difference, but Borussia Dortmund could overtake their rivals with a win.

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Borussia Dortmund rumour: Konstantinos Karetsas back in the squad

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund are apparently travelling to Munich with attacking player Konstantinos Karetsas for Saturday evening's big match against Bayern Munich.

The Greek was part of the 20-man squad that travelled from Dortmund to the Bavarian state capital on Friday evening, the report says. Defender Ramy Bensebaini (after a red-card suspension) and goalkeeper Alexander Meyer (after a flu-like infection) are also expected to return to the squad.

Around two weeks ago, Karetsas suffered an ankle ligament injury in the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin. Dortmund initially feared a longer absence, but the injury ultimately proved not to be too serious.

A start for the 18-year-old at the Allianz Arena is unlikely, however, and Karetsas is expected to begin on the bench.

Borussia Dortmund news: Former Dortmund player Christian Pulisic extends Milan contract

Former Bundesliga player Christian Pulisic (28) has signed a long-term contract extension with Italian top club AC Milan. The Rossoneri announced a day before the Derby della Madonnina against city rivals Inter (Saturday, 20.45) that the US international has signed a new deal until June 2031.

"His 44 goals in 141 games for the Rossoneri underline both his importance to the team and his role in the club's future plans," Milan wrote in a statement. Pulisic, who played for Borussia Dortmund until 2019 before moving to Chelsea, has developed into a "key player" since joining Milan in July 2023. (SID)

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