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BVB ratings: Silva makes his case, Schlotterbeck marks comeback

Kovac and Ricken with good news from BVB youngster Karetsas

Barca reportedly keeping an eye on one of BVB's biggest talents

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BVB, news: Fabio Silva explains celebration with Felix Nmecha

Fabio Silva was open to leaving Borussia Dortmund until the end of the transfer window. Instead, the Portuguese stayed and has clearly kicked on since, scoring four goals in five competitive matches so far.

In the 3-0 win against Paderborn, Silva, who came off the bench for the first time this season, scored the early opener to make it 1-0. He then sprinted straight to the bench and into the arms of Felix Nmecha. After the match, the forward explained why.

"Because in football - and in life - things are not always easy. Last season and also at the beginning of this campaign, there was a lot of fuss around me," said Silva, before adding: "He kept coming over to me and trying to push me so that I improved and focused on the things that I can influence myself."

Early on, plenty around the club were sceptical because the striker did not meet expectations. Public criticism and fluctuating playing time shaped Silva's first months. During that spell, Nmecha took on the role of encourager.

"He kept telling me that I can make the difference. He is one of my best friends in the squad and has helped me a lot. Not just after this match - in earlier games too, when things went well, I always went to him and said: thank you for helping me so much."

One thing is clear for Silva: his current rise is closely linked to Nmecha's support. "He is one of the people who really contributed to me being able to experience this moment. And if I now find myself in such a situation, then that is also down to him."

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BVB, news: Nico Schlotterbeck made a secret of his fitness

Nico Schlotterbeck marked his return to the starting line-up in the 3-0 win against SC Paderborn. His comeback came as a surprise to the public. Only after the final whistle did the defender explain the background on the microphone of Sky .

He said he had deliberately asked for his progress over recent days not to be made public so he could work on his fitness in peace. The club also stuck to that clear agreement.

"We simply haven't communicated that much yet because I didn't want that," revealed the Germany international. He had "already returned to training a week ago".

Schlotterbeck also made it clear how heavily the spell on the sidelines weighed on him. "Football really is an adrenaline addiction. I missed it enormously, it was a serious injury," explained Schlotterbeck. "But now I'm happy to be back."

Against the promoted side, Schlotterbeck played almost 80 minutes before coming off. On his fitness, he told DAZN: "I felt good, we played a decent game, so I'm pleased. At the end, for the first time in my career, I was actually a bit exhausted and then had to come off."

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BVB, news: Will Nico Schlotterbeck be nominated by Jürgen Klopp already? Ole Book explains

Borussia Dortmund are in direct contact with the DFB over a possible nomination for Nico Schlotterbeck for the upcoming international block, as BVB sporting director Ole Book confirmed after the duel against Paderborn. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp will announce his first squad for the upcoming Nations League matches on 17 September.

"Of course we have spoken with the DFB and with Jürgen Klopp. But what exactly comes of it, we will see, or you will see," said Book.

Given the physical strain and the defender's individual load management, those involved are considering either a carefully managed reintegration or precautionary rest for the upcoming tasks.

Germany's Nations League programme starts on 24 September with the away match in the Netherlands. That will be followed by the two home matches against Greece and Serbia, before the international block ends with an away game in Greece.

BVB, news: Julian Brandt scored a wonder goal for Ajax Amsterdam

Former Dortmund man Julian Brandt set Ajax Amsterdam on their way to a clear 5-1 away win at Fortuna Sittard on matchday six of the Eredivisie with a fine individual move. The German new signing opened the scoring in the 35th minute and laid the groundwork for the record champions' success.

After a botched defensive action by the home side, Brandt controlled the loose ball on his chest at the edge of the penalty area. He did not hesitate. The attacking midfielder hit it first time with his left foot and hammered the ball unstoppably into the corner.

That was already the 30-year-old's second league goal in the shirt of the traditional Amsterdam club, taking him to four goals in nine competitive matches overall. Brandt moved to Amsterdam on a free transfer in the summer after his contract at BVB was not extended following seven years.

With that emphatic win, Ajax climb to fifth in the Eredivisie table.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches

Date Competition Match Saturday, 12 September (3.30pm) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn Saturday, 19 September (6.30pm) Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Saturday, 9 October (8.30pm) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Wednesday, 14 October (9pm) Champions League FC Bodö/Gilmt vs Borussia Dortmund Saturday, 17 October (3.30pm) Bundesliga Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund







