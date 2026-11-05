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Borussia Dortmund, rumour: Kane's longevity shapes Guirassy contract plans

Borussia Dortmund want to keep centre-forward Serhou Guirassy beyond the end of his contract in 2028, and Bayern Munich goalscorer Harry Kane is apparently one reason why.

Guirassy has been at Dortmund since 2024, but was long regarded as a candidate for sale. That makes the club's desire to extend the 30-year-old's contract early something of a surprise, according to Sport Bild.

According to Bild , Dortmund's bosses also have Kane's career in mind. The Englishman is at the peak of his powers at 33, has even recently won the Ballon d'Or and has an outstanding scoring rate at Bayern Munich. Kane and former Bayern Munich and Dortmund goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, now at Chicago Fire, show Dortmund's decision-makers why it could make sense to keep relying on Guirassy. Lewandowski was still performing at the very highest level in his mid-30s.

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Dortmund hope the man from Guinea's best years are only just beginning and that he can improve his already strong scoring rate. They also have in mind something former Dortmund manager Jürgen Klopp said while at Liverpool FC: "A player's peak does not necessarily come in his mid-20s. The great advantage in your early and mid-30s is that, through the experience gained over the course of your career, you can assess situations better. That can even make you a better player than you were a few years ago," Klopp explained.

Another factor, according to Bild, is the cost of replacing Guirassy. Although the Guinea international apparently earns more than €9 million a year, Lars Ricken and his colleagues know that signing an adequate replacement would cost considerably more.

Guirassy himself is said to feel more comfortable in Dortmund than ever. He reportedly gets on splendidly with fellow striker Fabio Silva and has found another good friend in summer signing Joane Gadou. He has also reportedly realised that the very top clubs he dreams of are unlikely to be considering him at the moment.

For now, Guirassy looks set to stay at Dortmund for a long time. The club paid VfB Stuttgart €18 million for him in 2024.

Eight goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season underline his value. Wednesday's Champions League match against Betis Sevilla ended painfully for him, however: Guirassy had to come off with an injury after just over half an hour.

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Borussia Dortmund, news: How an unheralded new arrival is working on the details

A new arrival is helping Borussia Dortmund improve the details, even if the wider public has yet to hear about him.

Since October, Scott Tingley has worked as Dortmund's new groundskeeper. According to Sport Bild, his work is already paying off.

Tingley has reportedly helped the ball roll faster across the pitch at Signal-Iduna-Park. Recruited by the runners-up from English second-tier club Watford FC, he changed the pre-match mowing routine. Rather than cutting the grass for the last time a day before home games, the grounds team now mows it again just three hours before kick-off.

That stops the blades growing back overnight and becoming 0.1 to 0.2 millimetres longer by the time the match starts. The difference is tiny, but manager Niko Kovac and his colleagues are completely satisfied, according to Sport Bild . Play has become faster, helping Dortmund in their bid to dominate at home.

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Borussia Dortmund, news: Ole Book hints at potential winter transfer focus

Sporting director Ole Book has hinted at where Borussia Dortmund might look for new players in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Asked on DAZN before Wednesday evening's Champions League match against Betis Sevilla about potential January signings, Book initially gave little away: "We will see what is possible then. That also depends on whether we have any further injuries." They were "already very happy with the squad we have right now. We have sufficient depth."

Book did, however, point to one area: "It's no great secret that we don't have too many full-backs. Not much can go wrong there."

Julian Ryerson and Daniel Svensson usually fill the wing-back roles in Dortmund's preferred formation, with attacking player Maximilian Beier next in line. Summer signing Kaua Prates, a left-back, has not yet proved a serious alternative, leaving Dortmund short of options in those positions. Centre-back Ramy Bensebaini could also fill in on the left, while Waldemar Anton would be an emergency option on the right.

Polish midfield prospect Marcel Regula of Zaglebie Lubin, whom Dortmund apparently targeted in the summer, is reportedly under consideration again for the winter. In October, Bild reported that Dortmund wanted to sign the 20-year-old Regula and retrain him as a right-back.

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Borussia Dortmund, news: Dietmar Hamann sees realistic title chances for Dortmund

After Dortmund's 2-2 draw away to league leaders Bayern Munich in last weekend's Bundesliga top fixture, Dietmar Hamann believes they can give Bayern a genuine title race.

"They showed that they can compete," the former Bayern player said on Sky Austria's 'Hamann & Stankovic' podcast after watching Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. "Even if they had a bit of luck, not many teams have come from behind twice in Munich since Vincent Kompany arrived."

Konrad Laimer put Bayern ahead in the 38th minute before Serhou Guirassy equalised for the visitors after an hour. Dayot Upamecano soon restored Bayern's lead, but substitute Fabio Silva struck in the 89th minute to earn Dortmund a point.

"They are full of confidence and now have a very good squad," said Hamann. Above all, he felt Dortmund had taken something from their performance: "I think on Saturday they got the feeling: 'Yes, Bayern could be vulnerable this year,'" Hamann said.

After eight matchdays, Dortmund are level on points with Bayern but sit second on goal difference. They must beat promoted Elversberg at home in their next league match on Saturday, while Bayern visit Mainz 05.

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Borussia Dortmund, news: Dortmund held to a draw in the Youth League despite first-team reinforcements

Even with reinforcements from the first-team squad, Borussia Dortmund's under-19s could only draw 2-2 at home to Betis Sevilla in the Youth League on Wednesday.

Centre-back Luca Reggiani and left-back Kaua Prates, signed from Cruzeiro in Brazil for €7 million in the summer, both gained match practice against the Spanish side. Dortmund's youngsters took an early lead through Justin Hoy in the sixth minute.

Betis equalised shortly afterwards through Ruben de Sa (12th minute), before Bjarki Gardarsson put Dortmund 2-1 ahead (23rd). The visitors won a penalty in the 27th minute, but Dortmund goalkeeper Aaron Held saved it. Fran Batan then struck in the 35th minute to make it 2-2, which remained the final score.

Reggiani, who currently has no prospect of first-team appearances, played the full 90 minutes. Prates came off after just under an hour.

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Borussia Dortmund, fixtures: Dortmund's next matches