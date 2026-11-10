Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund and Waldemar Anton appear confident they can agree a contract extension. Youngster Luca Reggiani, meanwhile, wants to leave. BVB news and rumours.

More BVB news, features and rumours:

"A difficult player to manage": What can BVB transfer target Marcel Regula do?

After uproar over controversial celebration: DFB announces talks with Nmecha

"Never three good games in a row": Former international criticises Nmecha

BVB rumour: Dortmund confident of extending Waldemar Anton's contract

Waldemar Anton has quickly become a regular for Borussia Dortmund and a central figure in their defence.

Keen to keep him beyond his current contract, Dortmund are actively considering an extension for the international, as Sky Sport has reported.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Sky Sport , club officials have now made Anton a concrete contract offer. Talks between the two sides are set to progress during the current international break.

Related Topics

Next matches BMG Bundesliga 09:30 BVB

Both Dortmund and Anton are said to be positive about further negotiations and hope to reach a mutually agreeable solution soon.

Since joining Dortmund in the summer of 2024, Anton has secured a regular place in BVB's defence. His playing time shows his importance to the team: the defender, whose contract runs until 2028, has played every minute of every Bundesliga and Champions League match so far this season.

Getty Images

Advertisement

BVB rumour: Luca Reggiani reportedly wants to leave Dortmund

According to a report by Sky Sport, Borussia Dortmund's handling of young talent is causing unrest, with some youth players frustrated by their limited opportunities to play.

In Luca Reggiani's case, his agent has already told club officials that the player wants to move to another club, the report says.

Advertisement

Mathis Albert and Samuele Inacio aren't questioning their futures yet, but both want more playing time and chances to prove themselves on the pitch.

Reggiani, 18, signed a professional contract until 2029 in March. So far this season, he has played only 50 minutes across two competitive matches under coach Niko Kovac and mostly plays for the under-23s.

Advertisement

Albert, 17, played the full 90 minutes for the senior team in the first cup round and has made one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga. Inacio, who was sent off against HSV on matchday one, has made four appearances under Kovac so far.

Getty Images

BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches