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Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday evening despite taking a 1-0 lead through a fine Félix Nmecha goal. The visitors fought back to beat the Bundesliga leaders, who remain one point ahead of Bayern Munich, who failed to score against Hamburger SV on Saturday. Leverkusen are just two points behind Dortmund.

Joey Veerman played in Dortmund's holding midfield alongside Jobe Bellingham and watched Nmecha put them ahead in spectacular fashion. The German weaved past two players before placing the ball into the far corner.

Ibrahim Maza, one of Leverkusen's standout performers this season, went close from around 30 metres. The Algerian's thunderous strike flew narrowly wide of Gregor Kobel's goal.

Patrik Schick had an even better chance shortly afterwards. From close range, the Czech shot straight at the Swiss goalkeeper, who reacted quickly to keep him out. Nathan Tella then just failed to reach the rebound.

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Afonso Moreira was next to try, but he too could not beat Kobel. The goalkeeper tipped the Portuguese player's fierce shot away from the top corner. Dortmund responded through Serhou Guirassy, who volleyed a perfectly weighted through ball from Veerman over the bar.

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Leverkusen deservedly drew level in the second half. Schick met Aleix García's corner and bounced a header into the net for his 100th Bundesliga goal: 1-1.

That equaliser gave Leverkusen confidence, and they went ahead at Signal Iduna Park. Equi Fernandez headed neatly home from a Moussa Diaby delivery: 1-2.

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The lightning-quick Diaby had several chances on the counterattack to put the game beyond doubt, but Kobel denied him each time to keep Dortmund in it.

Dortmund created no serious chances in stoppage time and suffered a painful defeat. It was also the Black and Yellows' first defeat of the Bundesliga season.