Borussia Dortmund face fierce criticism from their own fans after two controversial decisions

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Two decisions have angered different sections of Borussia Dortmund's fanbase.

In 2024, Borussia Dortmund signed a three-year contract with Rheinmetall. The company makes tanks, ammunition, cannons and air defence systems, among other things.

The sponsorship agreement angered some supporters and sparked fierce protests.

Inside the stadium, fans displayed banners and held silent protests, while a mock tank appeared outside Signal Iduna Park. More than 90 fan clubs took part.

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Dortmund have now decided not to continue the partnership, angering another section of the fanbase.

Those supporters believe the board have given in to the ultra scene, which is often left-leaning or pacifist. They also point to 'selective morality', citing the club's partnerships with several gambling companies.

Over the past week, though, Dortmund have faced the most criticism for their treatment of Felix Nmecha. The midfielder 'laid down the crown for Jesus Christ' after scoring against SV Elversberg.

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His celebration caused a stir in Germany, but Nmecha said he meant nothing unpleasant by it.

"My message was never intended to promote intolerance, discrimination or hatred in any form. As Christians, our message is one of love and respect for every person, regardless of where they come from, what they believe or what worldview they hold."

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Despite his explanation, the club's leadership forbade Nmecha from celebrating that way again, drawing criticism from some supporters. The comments under BVB's latest post, shown below, are in uproar.