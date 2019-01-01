​Booysen: AmaZulu sign former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender

The centre-back will be looking to revive his career under coach Vukusic who was impressed with what he saw in the player over the past few weeks

have announced the signing of former and defender Mario Booysen on a two-year deal.

Booysen had been training with Usuthu in an attempt to earn a deal after being released by AmaKhosi at the end of last season.

He impressed coach Jozef Vukusic during his stint with the Durhan-based side, and Goal reported earlier this week that the deal was imminent.

AmaZulu took to their social media platforms to announce Booysen as their player ahead of their Telkom Knockout Cup match away to Sundowns on Sunday.

IT'S OFFICIAL



Mario Booysen has penned a 2-year contract with Usuthu!



— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 17, 2019

Booysen could make his debut for Usuthu against his former club in Tshwane this weekend.

His short spell with Chiefs wasn't as successful, and he would be keen to grab this opportunity with both hands and revive his career.

Booysen has been handed the No.18 shirt at AmaZulu.

Meanwhile, another former Chiefs defender in Tsepo Masilela continues to train with AmaZulu.