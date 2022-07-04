Booth blasts Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates for falling behind Mamelodi Sundowns

The South African football legend is not happy with the way the two Soweto giants have built their squads in recent years

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth feels Kaizer Chiefs “have a long way to go in re-establishing” themselves in the Premier Soccer League while also expressing disappointment in Orlando Pirates for failing to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance.

The Brazilians have enjoyed supremacy on the domestic from with little challenge from Chiefs and Pirates.

While Booth feels Amakhosi have improved in conducting transfer business, he still does not see them matching Sundowns.

“I think last year they did well in the market and I think they have done even better this last month,” Booth told Sowetan Live.

“I can see that the gap is not going to be that extensive, but I still see Sundowns being dominant next season. Chiefs have got a long way in re-establishing more of a competitive league.

“Over the past three seasons, I thought Pirates were going to challenge Sundowns. I thought they were going to be a team. They have been disappointing from a consistency point of view from their starting line-up towards the end of the season.

“They seem to have pushed the reset button again from the coaching point of view and the playing point of view. I certainly hope they can hit the ground running because we need a strong Chiefs and Pirates for this league to be vibrant again.”

Booth then explains how Sundowns have managed to stay ahead of Chiefs and Pirates as well as other PSL clubs in the transfer market.

“Financially, they got a massive advantage on the rest of the 15 clubs,” said Booth.

“And I think they will continue to dominate if they keep the core of the team well established and they make very clever additions in areas that are needed.

“I think they will continue to dominate. I’m just very disappointed that the rest of the pack are not finding more innovative and using international best practices to try to compete with them.

“They can compete with them. I believe if they get their scouting and the youth development system in order I feel they can compete, but over the last couple of seasons, the gap has just been too big.”