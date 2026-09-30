Boost for Orlando Pirates as Mandla Ncikazi returns ahead of MTN8 Mamelodi Sundowns showdown

Orlando Pirates are poised to receive a significant psychological and tactical lift with the anticipated return of assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.

The experienced tactician has been away from the first-team environment for several weeks as he focused on his rehabilitation following a surgical procedure.

Sources close to the club told Soccer Laduma that the current FIFA international break has provided the necessary window for Ncikazi to finalize his recovery process and prepare for a full return to his duties alongside head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach has been side lined due to a persistent knee issue that required him to undergo surgery in August.

The recovery journey has been arduous, with the coach frequently seen using crutches to manage his mobility during the early stages of his rehabilitation.

The club previously clarified the situation in an official statement released on August 25, which detailed the reasons behind his absence from the bench.

“Assistant Coach Mandla Ncikazi will also be absent from the bench tonight. Having undergone [an] emergency knee surgery during pre-season, Coach Ncikazi has continued to experience discomfort following the procedure. The Club has granted him a short period away from his duties to return to KwaZulu-Natal, where he will receive further medical attention and focus on his recovery.”

His return comes at a pivotal moment for the Buccaneers as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final on October 10.

Having Ncikazi’s wealth of experience back in the dugout is viewed as a major advantage for Ouaddou, who has been navigating a demanding fixture list without his primary right-hand man.

During Ncikazi’s absence, the Pirates leadership structure saw other members of the technical staff step up to fill the void. Second assistant Rayaan Jacobs and the highly regarded development coach Mxolisi Mngomezulu were instrumental in providing support to Ouaddou, ensuring that the team’s tactical preparations remained consistent.

However, the unique synergy between Ncikazi and the head coach is something the club is eager to restore as they aim to secure silverware against their perennial rivals from Pretoria in the upcoming final.



