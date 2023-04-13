Boost for Kaizer Chiefs as reported transfer target is set to be released by SuperSport United

SuperSport United midfielder Jamie Webber is set to leave Matsatsantsa, making himself a transfer option to Premier Soccer League clubs.

It's understood SSU will release Webber

The midfield maestro will become a free agent

Big clubs could pounce on him

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports suggest SuperSport will not be handing the 25-year-old a new contract having decided against activating the one-year extension clause. This sets Webber on his way out of the Tshwane outfit when the current season ends.

The player is now free to enter into a pre-contract with a club of his choice. Recent reports suggest Kaizer Chiefs are targeting Webber whose possible arrival at Naturena as a free agent would be good transfer business for the Soweto giants.

WHAT WAS REPORTED: “It is understood the option on his contract has not been exercised, with SABC Sport being informed the pre-agreed date has lapsed,” reported SABC Sport.

“That scenario then allows Webber to open talks with any interested suitor according to Fifa rules, meaning the midfielder can sign a pre-contract and move on from the Tshwane outfit effective 1 July.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At 25, Webber is at the age preferred by Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane. He has been playing Premier Soccer League football for the past five seasons since arriving at SuperSport from Stellenbosch FC.

Having featured in three editions of the Cosafa Cup with Bafana Bafana, Webber boast the experience Zwane might be looking for in a player. He made his Bafana debut as a 19-year-old in 2017.

This season, Webber has made 15 appearances for SuperSport across all competitions, scoring one goal and making an assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEBBER? The 25-year-old would want to finish the season on a high as SuperSport are involved in a top-two battle against Chiefs, Pirates and Cape Town City.