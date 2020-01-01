Boost for Kaizer Chiefs as Nurkovic returns to training amid glaring goalscoring woes

The Serb is yet to feature in Amakhosi’s official matches after getting injured during pre-season

would be hoping to end their struggle for goals following news striker Samir Nurkovic will start training this week.

Amakhosi have played 10 matches across all competitions so far this season and of the six goals they have managed, three have come from defenders, two from forward Leonardo Castro and another one from an opposition own goal.

This has exposed the glaring attacking frailties and news of Nurkovic’s imminent return to competitive action comes as the club is desperate to ease their goalscoring shortcomings.

More teams

“Samir Nurkovic returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow,” Chiefs announced on social media.

Injury Update:



Samir Nurković returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xabYktgyXs — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2020

The Serb was initially slated to start training just after the November Fifa international period but the club has not stated the delay in his comeback.

There is also no update on the time frame of his possible involvement in his first match of the season after getting injured before the start of the term.

The 28-year-old offers hope to Chiefs after ending last season as the club’s top-scorer with 13 Premier Soccer League ( ) goals.

In his absence, fellow attackers like Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker have been battling to get goals.

Also currently out injured for Chiefs is right-back Reeve Frosler who is recovering from a knock on his knee.

Frosler was injured during the MTN8 semi-final, second leg showdown against Soweto rivals , a match he lasted just 28 minutes.

“Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury and will remove the brace this week. He is expected back in January,” announced Chiefs.

Article continues below

Injury Update:



Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury and will remove the brace this week. He is expected back in January.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/DYqZBtALuA — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2020

The 22-year-old defender made four appearances in all competitions this season and stepping into his shoes has been Kgotso Moleko.

Chiefs continue their business without the duo as they now prepare to take on Black in Wednesday’s league match at FNB Stadium.

After the Black Leopards match, they will face SuperSport United and Bloemfontein in PSL fixtures, before hosting Angolan giants Primeiro Agosto in a Caf first round, first leg match on December 22.