Boost for Juventus as Ronaldo returns to training ahead of Ajax clash

have been handed a huge boost ahead of their tie with after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training.

There were concerns that the international would not be able to shake off a thigh injury in time to feature in Wednesday's showdown with the Dutch side.

He has, however, taken part in training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and looks set to be given the green light to play.

There is less positive news over the fitness of captain Giorgio Chiellini, meanwhile.

The international defender was already a doubt for the first leg in Amsterdam with a calf injury and, having missed training on Monday, he was forced to undergo a session away from the group.

Former midfielder Emre Can is also expect to miss the game after he also had to training separately from the rest of the Juve squad as he continues to struggle with ankle problem suffered against .

That could see Sami Khedira, who only recently returned to action following a heart problem, take his place in the team in what would be his first start since February 15.

