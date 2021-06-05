Boost for Belgium as De Bruyne set to join squad after undergoing minor surgery

The Blues talisman has undergone an operation on his fractured eye socket and will join his international colleagues on Monday

Kevin De Bruyne has undergone minor surgery on the fractured eye socket he suffered during Manchester City's outing in the Champions League final, but has handed Belgium a boost as he is set to join their Euro 2020 squad on Monday.

The 29-year-old lasted just an hour of a European showpiece in Porto before being forced from the field following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

He suffered nose and eye injuries, with fears raised regarding his involvement at this summer's European Championship, but a quick operation has him ready for international duty.

What has been said?

Belgium boss Martinez has told reporters when offering an update on De Bruyne: "It went very well, very positively. We are looking forward to Monday when he will join our squad.

"That small intervention was necessary with a view to the long term. He will not need a long recovery.

"The operation only took 20 minutes. The medical staff is satisfied with the result. De Bruyne is now doing well, that's all."

When do Belgium need De Bruyne?

The Red Devils have one more pre-Euros friendly to take in against Croatia on Sunday.

They are then due to open their quest for continental glory against Russia on June 12, before going on to face Denmark and Finland in their other Group B fixtures.

Martinez's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Greece in their last outing, with there acknowledgment from within a star-studded camp that standards need to be raised.

"We have to show that we have taken a step forward in the preparation," Martinez added.

"We are facing a strong team, with a lot of experience and technical qualities in midfield.

"We are going to have to be sharp and concentrated. It is a test for the group stage of the European Championship, and this is a match we need."

