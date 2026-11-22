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Relive the 12th round of Serie A LIVE with us.

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Serie A, 12th round

Juventus 4-0 Venezia

Scorers: 53' Woltemade (J), 59' Koopmeiners (J), 65' Cabal (J), 71' pen. Kolo Muani (J)

Juventus had to win and win convincingly. They managed only half the job. Luciano Spalletti's Juventus side faced Davide Nicola's Venezia in Sunday's lunchtime match in the 12th round of Serie A, at 12.30pm, at Turin's Allianz Stadium. Juventus did not wake up until the 46th minute, after the half-time boos and Woltemade's belated introduction, then put four past Venezia in 18 minutes: they climbed to 21 points but remain five behind fourth-placed Como, with Milan still to play. The German scored the opening goal and set up Koopmeiners for the second, before Cabal headed in the third and Kolo Muani made it four from the penalty spot. Spalletti can breathe easier, but the goalfest has not erased the doubts about his side. The fans' boos at half-time said as much.

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Goals and key moments:

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77' - Venezia hit the post! Fernandez shoots, but the upright saves Vicario.

71' - Kolo Muani makes it four for Juventus! The Frenchman converts the penalty to make it 4-0 in 18 minutes.

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70' - Penalty for Juventus! Kolo Muani is brought down in the area, and Juventus win a penalty.

65' - Juventus make it three through Cabal! Zhegrova crosses from the left, and the Colombian heads home for 3-0.

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59' - Koopmeiners doubles Juventus' lead! The Dutchman times his run to meet Woltemade's pass and extends Juventus' advantage.

53' - Woltemade puts Juventus 1-0 up! Celik crosses from the right for McKennie, whose shot the defence blocks. The German then finds the net. Juventus lead!

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45' - McKennie heads wide as Juventus threaten.

25' - A moment of magic from Zhegrova takes him through on goal, but Stankovic saves his shot. Juventus' first chance.

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Match details:

Juventus 4-0 Venezia

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Scorers: 53' Woltemade (J), 59' Koopmeiners (J), 65' Cabal (J), 71' pen. Kolo Muani (J)

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Vicario; Celik (Gatti on 68'), Bremer, Kelly, Cabal (Cambiaso on 74'); McKennie, Douglas Luiz (Sarr on 46'), Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani (Boga on 84'), Alajbegovic (Woltemade on 46'). Manager: Spalletti

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VENEZIA (3-5-2): Stankovic; Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus; Hainaut (Sagrado on 84'), Kike Perez (Fanne on 84'), Sohm (Dagasso on 67'), Busio, Haps; Lauberbach (Yeboah on 67'), Adams (Rrahmani on 87'). Manager: Nicola

Booked: -

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Sent off: -

Referee: Arena

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Assists: Woltemade (J), Zhegrova (J)