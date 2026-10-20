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Al Hilal v Al Hazem - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

Bono to the Al-Hilal bench? Media onslaught targets Morocco's lion!

Y. Bounou
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

An Atlas Lion under huge criticism

Al-Hilal snatched three valuable points against Al-Hazem, but the win did little to silence questions over some of the technical choices within the team. The Leader laboured badly before settling matters with a single unanswered goal in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

A hard-fought victory over Al-Hazem yesterday took Al-Hilal to 24 points and sole possession of top spot in the Roshn League. The display, though, invited criticism and technical scrutiny, above all over the goalkeeping position.

Read also: with a tempting offer, a Saudi club plans to snatch Diaz from Real Madrid

Bandar Al-Ruzaihan, analyst on the "Al-Montasaf" programme, picked over the Al-Hilal and Al-Hazem encounter with striking remarks about the goalkeeping spot, calling for a review of Morocco's Yassine Bounou despite the standing he enjoys within the team.

"Bounou is a big name, but he should be on the substitutes' bench," Al-Ruzaihan said. That statement raises the prospect of a change to Al-Hilal's starting line-up in the coming matches.

The "Al-Montasaf" analyst then turned to Mohammed Al-Owais, the Saudi national team goalkeeper. "Why don't we rely on Mohammed Al-Owais, the Saudi national team goalkeeper, as a starter?" he asked, pushing for the keeper to get a greater chance with the team.

Such remarks reopen the debate over the battle for the gloves at Al-Hilal. Bounou brings great experience and an international presence. Al-Owais offers domestic and international pedigree of his own, all while the team chases the summit of the Roshn League and keeps fighting for titles.


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