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Al Hilal v Al Gharafa - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Bono, Mendy and an Egyptian duo: fierce battle for the best African goalkeeper award

Y. Bounou
E. Mendy
O. Benbot
A. Tagnaouti
Vozinha
L. Mpasi-Nzau
Y. Fofana
R. Williams
M. Shobeir
A. Soliman
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
FAR Rabat
Colo Colo
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
USM Alger
Morocco
Senegal
Algeria
Cape Verde
Congo - Kinshasa
Côte d’Ivoire
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Chile

Cape Verde's surprise in the picture

CAF have revealed the nominees for Africa's best goalkeeper of 2026.

Egypt have two men in the running: Al-Ahly's Mostafa Shobeir and Zamalek's El-Mahdy Soliman. They are joined by a Moroccan pair, Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou and Royal Army's Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Also on the list are Algeria's Oussama Benbot of USM Alger and Senegal's Edouard Mendy of Al-Ahli. Then there is Vozinha, the Colo-Colo and Cape Verde goalkeeper, rewarded for a dazzling run at the 2026 World Cup. He steered his country out of the group stage on their first appearance at the tournament, before a narrow extra-time exit against Argentina.

Rounding out the 10 nominees are Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Yahia Fofana (Rizespor, Ivory Coast) and Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre, DR Congo).

The winner will be crowned at the CAF awards ceremony on 7 December in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

10 clubs and 10 national teams: a strong Arab contest for the CAF awards

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