Bonke: Nigeria midfielder a major doubt for Ecuador clash

The Super Eagles have concerns over the fitness of the Lorient man ahead of Friday’s fixture against the South Americans

Innocent Bonke is unlikely to be in action when Nigeria square up against Ecuador in Friday’s international friendly billed for New Jersey.

In the 2-1 defeat to Mexico, the Lorient midfielder was handed a starter’s role, however, he was forced off injured in the first half having suffered a knock.

Subsequently, he was replaced by Katsina United star Sani Faisal at the start of the second half.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old has not regained full fitness with just one day to the showdown against Gustavo Alfaro’s men inside the Red Bull Arena and Nigeria Professional Football League star Chiamaka Madu could get the nod in the starting XI.

“A total of 20 players are now available to Peseiro and the rest of the coaching crew to pick from against the feisty South Americans, known for their pace, poise and power,” a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation made available to GOAL read.

“Midfielder Innocent Bonke is unlikely to play any part in Thursday’s session, but home-based professional Chiamaka Madu, who saw action in the second period against the El Tri, has been working assiduously hard to step up to the plate in the former’s absence.”

Meanwhile, goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Olorunleke Ojo and Adewale Adeyinka are all fit with William Troost-Ekong – who scored an own goal against El Tri - Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Faisal, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Ibrahim Buhari all ready to be involved.

This is the first time both countries will be meeting at any level of football, with victory for the Super Eagles a morale booster ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe slated for June 9 and 13 respectively.

Alfaro’s men will be featuring in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, and they have been zoned in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and reigning African champions Senegal.

The fixture against the 2013 African champions will give them an insight into what to expect against Aliou Cisse’s Lions of Teranga when the global football showpiece gets underway in November.