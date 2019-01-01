Bonginkosi Makume: Orlando Pirates yet to approach Baroka FC for defender

In the wake of news the Buccaneers are interested in the 24-year-old defender, Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele have responded

With media reports linking FC defender Bonginkosi Makume with a move to , Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele have rubbished the reports they have received an offer from the Soweto giants.

According to the club’s media officer, Richard Mashabane, the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) runners-up are yet to approach the former Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

It is the second time Makume has been linked with a move to Pirates, reports previously surfaced the central defender has caught Pirates’ attention after helping Baroka beat the Soweto giants in the TKO Cup final last season.

“It is not true. Pirates are yet to approach Baroka for Makume,” Mashabane told Goal.

The former JDR Stars defender is struggling to command a regular spot in coach Wedson Nyirenda’s side this season.

Makume has featured once against in the league for the Limpopo-based club this term but was on the bench against and in October and November.

Looking at his contribution in the previous term, the 24-year-old was a regular for the club as he featured in 25 matches across all competitions.

On the other hand, coach Rhulani Mokwena’s men have conceded 18 goals out of 12 league games and may be forced to go out to the market in search of a centre-back.

In addition, the former National First Division (NFD) champions are also struggling this season as they have conceded 10 goals from 13 games and now sit 13th on the log table.

With Pirates reportedly set to release a number of players next month, it remains to be seen if they will secure the defender’s services.

Meanwhile, the two teams are set to lock horns on Saturday afternoon in Polokwane and both outfits will be gunning for a win ahead of the Christmas break.