Bongani Zungu: Rangers loan Bafana Bafana midfielder from Amiens

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's team for a while although at times the potential deal appeared to be in jeopardy

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu has officially joined from SC.

According to Rangers, Zungu has signed a season-long deal with an option to purchase at the end of the current season.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said the club had been keeping an eye on Zungu since the transfer window was officially opened but couldn't sign him earlier because of the prolonged lockdown in .

"Bongani is a player whose situation we have monitored throughout the window. We are excited to have him join Rangers," Wilson told the Rangers website.

"Following a difficult and prolonged period of lockdown in South Africa, it would have been hard for him to have joined us at an earlier stage of the window.

"However, we have kept an open and positive dialogue with Bongani and Amiens, and the structure of this agreement works well for all parties.

"The financial impact of coronavirus is being felt by all clubs in a market that has been like no other that I’ve ever experienced.

"We are pleased with the work we have done during the window across the squad and despite the clear challenges brought by the virus, our board have been keen to continue to invest in the development of the squad and the club."

Zungu's new manager Steven Gerrard stated that the technical team wanted a player who would add strength and depth to the midfield, and he feels the South Africa international fits the profile.

And the legend is already looking forward to working with the Duduza-born midfielder.

"Bongani fits the profile of player that adds further strength and depth to our midfield. We made it clear that we wanted a player who will enhance our squad and starting XI. We believe Bongani does this," said Gerrard.

"We wanted a dominant midfielder with the right profile who can enhance the team and complement other players we have. We have monitored this situation all summer and now feel it’s the right time.

"Our board have been very supportive throughout the window with seven new signings. We believe we have a squad in place that will compete in all competitions, both domestically and in Europe. This is a pleasing transfer for us and we look forward to Bongani joining up with the squad."