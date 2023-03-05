Bongani Zungu: Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder out for four weeks due to muscle strain, confirms Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without midfielder Bongani Zungu for one month following a muscle strain sustained on Thursday.

Zungu will be out for up to four weeks

Sundowns midfielder down with a muscle strain

The Brazilians have a long injury list

WHAT HAPPENED? Zungu was not involved in Sunday’s PSL match which Sundowns drew 1-1 away to Stellenbosch FC with coach Rhulani Mokwena confirming that the central midfielder will be out for up to four weeks.

Zungu was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Thursday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match against Marumo Gallants, which Sundowns won 3-1, after putting in an impressive display in midfield.

The 30-year-old adds to Masandawana’s growing injury list with the club confirming that 11 players were out ahead of Sunday’s match which forced Mokwena to play his fringe players.

Rushine De Reuck, Katlego Mohamme, Lebohang Maboe, Gaston Sirino, Lesedi Kapinga, Sphelele Mkhulise, Abubeker Nassir, Erwin Saavedra, Gift Motupa and Jerome Karelse are all on the treatment table and the Sundowns coach had to make many changes with an eye on next week’s Caf Champions League tie against Al Ahly.

Sundowns’ fringe players struggled against Stellenbosch, who should have won the match had they taken their chances, before the tie ended 1-1 after Iqraam Rayners’ 87th minute penalty cancelled out Cassius Mailula’s 76th minute strike.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Zungu could be out up to four weeks following his injury on Thursday. It's a grade II muscle strain,” Mokwena told GOAL after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have relied heavily on their big squad as they challenge on three fronts and done well despite a number of injury setbacks, especially after the World Cup break.

The Brazilians are yet to lose since September 2 when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United with Sunday’s draw ending their 15-match winning run in the league.

They are also in the quarter-final on the Nedbank Cup and top their Champions League group after two wins and a draw.

WHAT’S NEXT? Mokwena will be hoping for an improved performance from those available when his squad face Al Ahly in the second leg on March 11 with a victory set to put them in a good position to finish top of Group B.