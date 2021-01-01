Bongani Sam: SuperSport United confirm interest in Orlando Pirates left-back

The Pretoria outfit is on the lookout for a left-back to succeed Onismor Bhasera on the left side of their defence

Stan Mathews has confirmed SuperSport United have set their sights on enquiring about the availability of and junior international defender Bongani Sam amid their continued pursuit of a younger back up for Onismor Bhasera.

The Kaitano Tembo coached outfit has been clear about their intentions of focusing more on youth, having also released 36-year-old defensive stalwart Clayton Daniels, despite featuring regularly for the past six seasons.

Bhasera, 34, is United's only natural left-back with Botswana international centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe deputising in the position in the Zimbabwean's absence, and according to Mathews, Terrence Mashego had been identified as the player who was expected to take over from the evergreen defender but was snatched by , who also recently announced the acquisition of former Pirates striker Justin Shonga.

More teams

And so, the search to seek for left-back cover for Bhasera continues.

“Bhasera is not getting any younger,'' Mathews told Sowetan Live

''Hence, we have made it a priority to get a left-back for next season going forward.

''We had our eye on [Terrence] Mashego [when he was still on the books of TS Galaxy], but Cape Town City beat us to his signature.’’

“We believe in youngsters, yes, but at left-back, we need someone who's experienced, someone who’ll be ready to hit the ground running. Pirates are stocked at left-back, so maybe they could help me out with a player like Sam if he’s available,’’ said Matthews.

Article continues below

“We are monitoring a number of left-backs who seem to be just extras at their clubs at the moment. I believe we will get the kind of a left-back we’re looking for.’’

Sam has struggled to make an impression at Pirates, with just four appearances to his name since joining from Bloemfontein in July 2019.

At left-back, the Sea Robbers are stocked with Innocent Maela and Paseka Mako both ahead of Sam in the pecking order. Deon Hotto has also appeared in the position ahead of the 23-year-old.