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A move that could upend Real Madrid's attacking plans for next season is starting to take shape. New signs have emerged over a possible transfer of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu, in a deal that may not be as financially impossible as previously thought. It does, however, leave Jose Mourinho facing a major dilemma over the future of one of the Spanish giants' biggest stars.

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Spanish outlet Defensa Central reports that ABC correspondent Rubén Cañizares revealed dramatic developments in the Haaland saga during an appearance with Rubén Martín on his YouTube channel. According to Cañizares, the Norwegian striker's inner circle, led by his father, want him at Real Madrid and are working to make it happen.

The release clause in his Manchester City contract, he said, is far lower than the figures doing the rounds: somewhere between €100 million and €150 million.

That matters. Haaland signed a huge nine-year contract with Manchester City in January 2025, a deal many saw as a firm guarantee he'd stay at the Etihad Stadium for the long haul.

But the picture has shifted. Pep Guardiola has gone, Enzo Maresca is in charge, and results have dipped, with City failing to win any of their last four Premier League matches. That has reopened speculation over their biggest star's future and whether he might try something new outside England.

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For Cañizares, Haaland joining Real Madrid would be a bombshell. The player's father has visited the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabeu more than once, the journalist pointed out, and his interest in the club is nothing new.

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Haaland's entourage, he added, believe Real Madrid are heading in the direction they want for the striker's future. Even so, he admitted he struggled to picture Haaland in the current line-up. The squad already boast an attacking group of big names who would be hard to leave out of the starting XI.

Therein lies Mourinho's biggest dilemma: how to fit Haaland in alongside Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande. The Spanish journalist believes fielding all four alongside the Norwegian in one line-up looks impossible, both technically and tactically.

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Haaland himself, he explained, can't see himself joining a team with so many big names unless the squad changes. Cañizares hinted that getting the deal done could mean sacrificing one of the current attacking players rather than trying to cram every star into one system.

He then fuelled speculation linking the deal to Vinicius's future, hinting that the Brazilian could be the player in question. Read the situation around the deal, he said, and it's clear which star could make way for Haaland.

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That scenario is all the more sensitive because Vinicius has renewed his contract with Real Madrid until 2032. Letting him go would be an extremely complicated decision, in both sporting and contractual terms, especially as he's one of the cornerstones of the club's attacking project.

Haaland's name has come up at Real Madrid before. Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme put him forward as one of the promises of his campaign for the club presidency last summer. Those close to the player, including his agent Rafaela Pimenta, later denied any talks over a move had taken place.