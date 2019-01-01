Bolasie breaks Sporting Lisbon duck with Rosenborg winner

The Everton loanee has finally ended his six-game goal drought since he joined the Portuguese outfit on a temporary deal in September

Yannick Bolasie scored his first goal for Lisbon in their 1-0 win over Rosenborg on Thursday.

The DR Congo international who was making his third appearance in the Uefa this season scored the winning goal at Estadio Jose Alvalade in the 70th minute.

Bolasie's deflected header separated both teams as Sporting grabbed their second win in the competition in this term.

The loanee and 's Idrissa Doumbia were on parade from start to finish for Leonel Pontes' side while duo Samuel Adegbenro and Babajide Akintola were in action for Rosenborg.

Sporting are second in Group D behind while Rosenborg languish at the bottom with no point after three games.