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Sporting Clube de Portugal v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper: Bayern are the best team in the world, and the Vikings' behaviour is unacceptable

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Bundesliga
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Arsenal
Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
Bodoe/Glimt
Borussia Dortmund
N. Haikin
M. Olise
Germany
Norway
England
France

Tensions and accusations marred the match between Viking and Bayern

Nikita Haikin, the goalkeeper of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, has criticised the conduct of the players of domestic rivals Viking during their match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (3-3), despite praising them for earning a point.

Haikin told the Norwegian website "Nettavisen": "First of all, getting a point is impressive. They played against the best team in the world, in my opinion."

He added: "But I think we have to remember that we are sportsmen first and foremost, aren't we? And there are a lot of young people watching us, and there were many moments (in the Bayern v Viking match) that were unacceptable to me. We have to respect each other, we have to show respect. I don't support that."

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Would he do the same to get a result against Bayern? Haikin was blunt: "No. For me, that is unacceptable. Yes, the match ended (3-3), one point, congratulations to them (Bodo/Glimt). But it was one point, not a win. We should remember that too."

Bayern lost their star Michael Olise to a red card in that match, the winger throwing the ball into the face of Norwegian captain Zlatko Tripic. Bayern's players complained of what they considered unsporting behaviour and provocation from their opponents.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, saw off another German side yesterday, Wednesday, beating Borussia Dortmund (1-0) in the second round of the Champions League.


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