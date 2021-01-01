Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The reigning Copa champions need a quick response after being upset by Union in their last outing

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

The pressure is on to perform at continental level, but Boca, who currently sit outside the play-offs in the Group 2 standings following last week's shock defeat to Union, will also be expected to reach the latter stages of this Copa as a bare minimum.

After losing club favourite Ricardo Zielinski to Estudiantes in the off-season, Atletico Tucuman endured a poor start to the 2021 Copa.

Results have picked up as of late, though, with Monday's win over Velez Sarsfield taking the Decano to two victories in their last three outings; while they were unlucky to go down narrowly to River Plate.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 17 2pm/5pm Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman Fanatiz

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman team news

Cristian Pavon's hopes of returning to the field for Boca after injury have been thwarted as the ex-LA Galaxy must isolate following close contact with a coronavirus case.

With a full-strength squad to pick from Atletico boss Omar de Felippe is likely to stick to largely the same side that triumphed over Velez Sarsfield in the last round.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 17 4:15pm/7:15pm Newell's vs Patronato Fanatiz April 17 11:45am/2:45pm San Lorenzo vs Argentinos Fanatiz April 18 5pm/8pm Colon vs Godoy Cruz Fanatiz April 18 11:45am/2:45pm Estudiantes vs Gimnasia Fanatiz April 18 9:30am/12:30pm Arsenal vs Racing Club Fanatiz April 18 2pm/5pm Independiente vs Aldosivi Fanatiz April 19 2pm/5pm Banfield vs Platense Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.