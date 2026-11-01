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Acuna ParedesGetty
Jonathan van Haaster
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Boca Juniors beat River Plate at a raucous La Bombonera: Leandro Paredes clashes with fellow world champions

Boca Juniors vs River Plate
Boca Juniors
River Plate
Liga Profesional

Boca Juniors won the fiercely contested Superclásico against River Plate at a seething La Bombonera. Lautaro Di Lollo made the difference in a 1-0 win. River had a man sent off early and finished with nine.

Within minutes, River were in trouble. Lucas Martinez Quarta held on to striker Miguel Merentiel's shirt a little too conspicuously. Merentiel went to ground eagerly and, after a VAR check, got what he wanted: a straight red card for Martínez Quarta.

Down to ten men, River still had experienced defenders Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Otamendi and Gonzalo Montiel on the pitch, but they could not stop Boca taking the lead. Di Lollo headed in Sebastián Villa's corner.

Scuffles and stoppages punctuated the country's biggest match. Just before half-time, Leandro Paredes clashed with Acuña, his team-mate in Argentina's triumphant 2022 side. Both players were booked.

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As the crunching tackles piled up, Lautaro Blanco went unpunished for a clear foul on his opponent's foot. Paredes also escaped a dismissal despite his obvious foul and River's pleas. He stayed on the pitch and briefly scuffled with Otamendi.

With around ten minutes remaining, River went down to nine men. Montiel, whose penalty secured Argentina the world title four years ago, received a straight red card for his badly mistimed tackle on Blanco.

Objects flew at Montiel as he made his way to the dressing room, and riot police eventually had to escort him off the pitch. With eleven men against nine, Boca held on to their lead.

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