Bobe: Black Leopards packed their bags before Mamelodi Sundowns defeat

Lidoda Duvha could not automatically retain their PSL status and now the battle goes on for them to secure life in the top-flight

Black caretaker coach Mongezi Bobe says they had already packed their bags preparing to go back home but are now “frustrated” to remain in the Premier Soccer League ( ) bio-bubble ahead of the play-offs.

Leopards succumbed to a 3-0 defeat by courtesy of a Lebohang Maboe hat-trick at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Going into their final match of the PSL season placed 14th on the standings, the defeat to Downs pulled them down to position 15 and they now require a play-off triumph to assure themselves of next season’s top-flight league football.

The Venda side has been fighting against relegation for the better part of the season will now face Cape Town and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the play-offs.

“It is difficult that now we have to go back again, try to give the energy to these guys,” Bobe told SuperSport TV.

“Frustration, you can imagine packing your luggage preparing to go home and this happens. It is going to be a difficult one [because] we did not want to go to the play-offs. It is going to be tough. Mentally we have to be strong. The players have to be strong. It will be tough but we are going to fight.”

Leopards will have to fight for another chance in the PSL despite winning three matches in the bubble, the same as third-placed and a better record than runners-up who had two victories.

But they were undone by three defeats after the restart plus four straight losses prior to the resumption of the campaign.

Bobe conceded that they let Sundowns dominate them, leading to Maboe’s three goals which left them needing another chance at PSL football.

“To be honest Sundowns played very well. They came out, they were fighting, they were all over us. We couldn’t defend properly,” Bobe said.

“We allowed their runners to get to us. You could see they wanted this trophy. They were all over us from the first whistle and it was difficult for our guys.

“Also [most of] our players had played all the games [after the season's restart] and we consider they were cramping like it was becoming difficult. So they deserve everything.”