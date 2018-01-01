Bobby Samaria: Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic made a mistake by benching Thembinkosi Lorch

The Samba Boys tactician believes that Bucs played into their hands in the first-leg encounter

African Stars head coach Bobby Samaria feels that Orlando Pirates will be better prepared in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League first round second-leg match on Saturday.

The Samba Boys held the Buccaneers to a goalless draw in the first-leg encounter which was played at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Speaking to the media, Samaria stated that Bucs underestimated them by benching one of their players, Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been in scintillating form for the Soweto Giants this season.



“Because we are underdogs, we knew they would underestimate us, that they would keep players like (Thembinkosi) Lorch on the bench," Samaria said.



Lorch, who has scored seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season, was introduced in the second half by Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, but Stars contained the hosts.



"It was good, they played into our hands," the accomplished tactician continued.



Samaria expects the 1995 Caf Champions League winners to come out guns blazing in the second leg clash which is scheduled to be played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.



“Now they’ve seen that these boys – as amateur as they are – they can play," the 2017/18 Namibian Premier League winning coach added.



"So, they will come better prepared (for the second leg) and not take chances," he concluded.



Stars will be looking to become the first Namibian club to reach the Champions League group stages, while Bucs are keen to keep their hopes of winning the continental title for the second time alive by securing a win in Namibia.